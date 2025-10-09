Tech giant Google has announced a new educational initiative offering university students across six African countries free access to its premium AI Pro package for one year.

The offer is targeting students 18 years and above in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, and will run from 7 October through 9 December 2025. The AI Pro tools will remain valid for 12 months after activation.

Google made this known on its Google Gemini website, where it details the benefits of the AI free service to students.

The service allows students to use the tools for research, creative projects and for problem-solving purposes through a platform where they can develop skills that align with their future career.

“By providing students with access to our most advanced AI tools, we want to empower them to not only excel in their studies but also to become critical builders and shapers of the future,” Alex Okosi, Google’s managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to empowering young Africans. This offer is about democratising access to technology and giving African students the skills to compete and lead on a global stage,” he added.

Google AI Pro

The Google AI Pro plan comes with a number of tools designed to enhance learning and productivity.

They comprise Guided Learning, which offers personalised tutoring and simplifies complex topics and Deep Research, which helps students generate well-referenced reports quickly.

The Gemini AI tools also include NotebookLM, a digital research assistant that organises notes and links ideas; Veo 3, which enables users to create short videos from text or images, and 2TB of cloud storage on Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

Eligible students are required to verify their enrolment through gemini.google/students using their university email or school confirmation documents.

The initiative is part of Google’s grand plan to boost digital transformation and talent development across Africa. It follows the company’s previous programs, such as Google for Startups Accelerator Africa and Digital Skills for Africa, which have trained millions in digital literacy.