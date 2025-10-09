The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Kayode Ojo, one of its Ekiti State governorship aspirants, from contesting the state’s forthcoming primary election.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision at its meeting on Thursday in Abuja, following reports of its screening committee set up to vet aspirants for the race.

Mr Ojo’s disqualification came weeks after another aspirant, Olajumoke Olawuni, was dropped from the race.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the development, only the incumbent governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and Omolayo Oluremi have been cleared to participate in the party’s primary slated for 27 October.

Mr Ojo, a businessman and long-time political player in Ekiti State, had often been critical about the APC and had, in the past, challenged its structures in the state.

While speaking with journalists after the meeting, Mr Duro Meseko, the party’s deputy national publicity secretary, said the decision was part of efforts to ensure discipline, cohesion, and stability.

He said the NWC, after reviewing the party’s Ekiti State Governorship Screening Committee report, cleared Mr Oyebanji and Atinuke Omolayo to contest its primary.

He added that Mr Ojo and Abimbola Olawumi were disqualified for failing to meet the party’s constitutional and Electoral Act requirements.

“The disqualification of the two aspirants was predicated on the fact that their filings did not conform to the provisions of the APC Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“The NWC deliberated extensively on the screening report and reached this decision in the interest of due process and fairness,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Ojo, who also serves as the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), was earlier given a provisional clearance by the screening committee pending the NWC’s final verdict.

This followed petitions alleging irregularities in his nomination process.

The committee had flagged his failure to secure the required number of valid nominators per Local Government as stipulated by Article 9(1) of the APC Constitution and Section 177(c) of the amended 1999 Constitution.

Enugu NWC

Mr Meseko also announced that the party’s NWC had dissolved its Enugu State Working Committee over what he described as persistent factionalisation and internal disunity.

He said that this had crippled the party’s operations in the state, stressing that the move was necessary to restore peace and unity among the warring factions.

“The party’s Enugu State chapter has unfortunately been embroiled in deep divisions for a long time. Despite several attempts by the national leadership to reconcile the factions, the situation only worsened.

“The NWC therefore resolved to dissolve the executive and set up a caretaker committee to reposition the party for progress and stability,” he said.

The APC scribe added that a seven-member caretaker committee was subsequently constituted, with Ben Nwoye as chairman and Eugene Odo as secretary.

He listed other members of the committee to include: Fidelia Njoeze, Peter Chime, Obi Aji, Chidozie Nwafo, and Iman Eke, adding that the committee would be inaugurated on 10 October.

Mr Meseko also said that the party’s Bisi Akande-led National Reconciliation Committee would soon be inaugurated, while its Constitution Amendment Committee would commence public hearings across the geo-political zones later in October.

He added that the NWC discussed preparations for forthcoming congresses and governorship elections in Anambra and Osun States, with the sale of nomination forms for Osun scheduled to begin on 10 October.

He assured that the APC remained committed to fairness and internal democracy, stressing that decisions taken were in line with its Constitution and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for inclusive governance

(NAN)