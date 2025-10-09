The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has called for decisive action to end child labour, sexual harassment, gender inequality, forced marriage, and other forms of discrimination against girls and women in Nigeria.

He gave the charge in Abuja on Thursday during an interactive session with schoolgirls held to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, themed “The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the frontlines of crisis.”

The event, tagged “Girls’ Chat with the Speaker,” was organised by the Office of the Speaker in collaboration with the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development.

Among those present were the Speaker’s wife, Fatima Abbas-Tajudeen; Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos) and senior aides to the Speaker.

Mr Tajudeen, who has consistently supported gender-focused advocacy, reaffirmed the House’s commitment to advancing legislation that safeguards the rights and welfare of women and girls.

“My major concern is girl and child labour which is still endemic in this country. A lot of girls, instead of going to school, are being sent to work in the house of the rich and those who are doing well. This is an area where the National Assembly, the government must pay extra attention,” Mr Tajudeen said.

The speaker noted that while public enlightenment campaigns have reduced cases of child marriage, the problem of child labour continues to undermine education and social development.

He called on both the legislature and the executive to intensify efforts to eliminate the practice and protect vulnerable children.

He also praised the growing academic achievements of Nigerian girls, describing them as “a promising signal” of progress made through past advocacy and policy interventions.

He said, “I see results from tertiary institutions; I see results from even primary schools, where almost every school you go to, you will find out that the girls are at the top.”

Mr Tajudeen highlighted ongoing legislative efforts to improve women’s representation in governance, disclosing that the House is currently considering a bill to reserve seats for women and Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs).

On sexual harassment in schools, Mr Tajudeen, who is a former teacher, condemned the abuse of female students by lecturers and school authorities, warning that the House will not tolerate such.

He pledged the House’s support for nationwide campaigns to end sexual exploitation of students and to strengthen enforcement of existing laws on gender-based violence.

During the interactive session, the 10 schoolgirls selected through an online poll conducted by the Speaker’s Office in partnership with advocacy group, Gender Mobile Initiative, posed questions on issues ranging from sexual harassment and child marriage to the enforcement of the Child’s Rights Act and security in schools.

Executive Lead of Gender Mobile Initiative, Omowumi Ogunrotimi, said the girls represented the voices of millions of others across Nigeria who face daily challenges related to discrimination, insecurity, and lack of access to education.

Speaker Tajudeen responded to each question, emphasising that while the executive arm is responsible for enforcing laws, the House will continue to make legislation that protects the rights and dignity of every Nigerian.

He commended the organisers and participants, reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to promoting gender equity and ensuring that every Nigerian girl has the opportunity to thrive.

Earlier in Thursday’s plenary, Ms Ogbara moved a motion to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child, urging the federal government and relevant agencies to make the protection, education, and empowerment of girls, especially those in crisis-affected communities, a priority.

She called on security agencies and stakeholders to adopt concrete measures to shield girls from violence and exploitation during emergencies.