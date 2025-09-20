The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 46-year-old man, Jude Onouha, alleged leader of a syndicate that specialises in posing as security operatives to gain entry into Lagos estates to steal expensive, vital components of high-end cars.

In a statement on Saturday, the deputy spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Babaseyi Oluseyi, said that the gang wore fake uniforms and used a modified Mercedes-Benz car jack made to look like a firearm to trick estate guards. They gained access under the pretext of carrying out security checks.

“Under the false pretence of conducting security investigations, they gained access into several residential estates. Once inside, the gang targeted high-end vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650, Mercedes-Benz, and other SUVs, systematically vandalising them and removing vital and expensive components including brainboxes, tapping glasses, wiring systems, side mirrors, and control devices.

“The kingpin arrested corroborated the crime and he is assisting the police detectives in the further investigation of the case,” Mr Oluseyi stated.

The statement listed recovered items included as one Mercedes Benz car jack and a face cap with the inscription Special Force, which the suspect allegedly used to disguise as a security operative.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, described the arrest as a major breakthrough.

“The suspect has corroborated his involvement in the crimes and is assisting detectives with investigations. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang,” Mr Jimoh said.

He advised estate managers and residents to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a security operative before granting access.

The police command said investigations are ongoing and promised that all members of the syndicate would be brought to justice.

Similar attacks

Criminal syndicates have repeatedly targeted vehicles in Lagos estates. In April, CCTV footage from an estate in Lekki Phase 1 showed armed men dismantling cars with precision.

The video, later shared online by presidential adviser Tope Fasua, sparked public outrage.

Residents commenting on the footage accused the police of weak crime-scene investigations, alleged insider collusion, and called for tighter estate security and use of forensic technology.