The family of late Inih Ebong, a lecturer victimised for over two decades by the University of Uyo (UniUyo), Akwa Ibom State, has fixed his burial for 10 October.

Mr Ebong, 73, was an associate professor of theatre arts at UniUyo before his appointment was unlawfully terminated on 27 March 2002. This plunged his 25-year teaching career, his life, and those of his dependants into what seemed an irreversible turbulence.

Mr Ebong, a UK-trained lecturer, had been a vocal voice against alleged corruption and maladministration at UniUyo. Because of this, some powerful officials within the university moved against him. They took many unethical, inhumane, and unlawful actions, including falsely accusing him of sexually harassing a female student, just to silence him and kick him out of the university.

The university refused to reinstate him or pay his salary and other entitlements despite a court order and other legal victories, including the ones at the Court of Appeal.

For over two decades, Mr Ebong had been fighting not only for justice but for survival – he was broke and could not feed himself and his family and was diagnosed with cardiac failure.

Nigerians, including the billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, came to his rescue after PREMIUM TIMES broke the news about Mr Ebong’s deteriorating health.

Sadly, Mr Ebong died on 16 April 2025 at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo, six months after PREMIUM TIMES published an investigative report on how UniUyo ruined his career and life with false accusations of sexual harassment.

On 13 April, shortly before he passed on, Mr Ebong called our reporter from his sickbed and complained, “I have stayed here too long. It’s as if I am in prison. I want to go home.”

‘His loss is deeply felt by our family’

Mr Ebong’s first son, Ifiok, wrote to this newspaper on 8 September 2025 about his father’s burial date.

“Dr Ebong lived a life marked by discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” Ifiok said in the letter. “His loss is deeply felt by our family and all who had the honour of knowing and working with him.”

The letter says the funeral will take place on Friday, 10 October at 12 p.m. at the Aton Lodge, Rosicrucian Order, AMORC, KM 7, Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“We warmly invite you to join us in celebrating his life and giving him the dignified farewell he so richly deserves,” Ifiok stated in the letter.

Mr Ebong’s wife, Uduak, told our reporter on Saturday that the family would never forget how Mr Otedola, Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, and many Nigerians showed love to the lecturer and the family by donating money for his healthcare.

“The amazing love from so many Nigerians revived him (Ebong) then; otherwise, he would have long gone. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s goodwill, love, and support. Even though we are grieving, we feel comforted because of the incredible love from so many Nigerians, most of whom we don’t even know.”

PREMIUM TIMES has consistently reported on the injustice against Mr Ebong, hoping that UniUyo authorities would obey the court order and rulings and reinstate the lecturer before he passed on.

“We can never thank PREMIUM TIMES enough for standing by us through their numerous reporting on Dr Inih Ebong, especially his travails, which have helped the world to separate the truths from lies,” Uduak said.

A federal judge once described the University of Uyo as “a place where the truth will always be punished senselessly.”