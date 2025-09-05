The Abia State Government has sacked six staff members of the state’s Ministry of Justice indicted in a salary padding fraud.

The Chairperson, Abia State Civil Service Commission, Eno Jerry-Eze, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters on Friday in Umuahia.

Ms Jerry-Eze said the fraud was uncovered while conducting an internal audit and administrative inquiry at the Ministry of Justice.

She said the six manipulated payroll systems, which gave them unauthorised access to salaries exceeding their entitlements for some time.

The sacked workers include Dickson Eze, a principal accountant, Esther Emeruwa, senior accountant, and Ijeoma Jonathan, chief executive officer.

Others are Treasure Isinguzo, assistant chief executive officer, Chioma Erondu, principal executive officer, accounts, and Hannah Eze, senior executive officer, general duties.

Ms Jerry-Eze said the disciplinary action resulted from a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission which interviewed the affected workers.

She added that relevant financial records were reviewed, confirming that the workers knowingly benefited from irregular salary payments at the state’s expense.

She said Chioma Madu who was also investigated was cleared of complicity in the fraud because she promptly reported being overpaid and took steps to correct it.

According to Ms Jerry-Eze, the indicted workers will be handed over to a relevant law enforcement agency for prosecution.

She urged all civil servants and other persons having dealings with the state to maintain integrity and report suspected irregularities.

She stated that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State had directed that the activities of some members of the Salary Committee be investigated to ensure full accountability.

