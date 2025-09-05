Dangote Industries Limited has denied ownership of the trucks involved in separate fatal accidents in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the separate crashes happened around 9 a.m and 3 p.m. on Wednesday along the Ozalla/Four-Corner Axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

At least 10 people were confirmed dead in the separate crashes while 10 others were hospitalised.

The police earlier said one of the trucks was bearing an inscription of Visco Investment Global while the second truck was bearing another inscription, Global Limited.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES observed that one of trucks had Dangote inscription and logo on the truck’s doors.

Media reports also suggested that the trucks belonged to Dangote Group.

Not owned by Dangote

But, in a statement signed by its management on Wednesday, Dangote Group disowned the trucks.

“We wish to clarify that the trucks involved in the recent accident in Enugu State on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, are not owned by the Dangote Group,” the statement read in part.

Dangote said while the company commiserated with families of the victims in the crashes, it has been compelled to address the increasing spread of “misinformation falsely” attributing such incidents to the firm.

The firm said such misinformation was often spread without “substantiated evidence.”

“We have repeatedly cautioned truckers to desist from using our logo on their trucks.

“Going forward, we will apply more scrutiny to the unauthorised use of our brand identity, especially the misuse of our logo on vehicles not linked to the Group,” the company stated.