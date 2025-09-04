The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces killed several terrorists, arrested 85 suspects, and rescued 66 kidnap victims across the country in August.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a major general, stated this while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

He said in the North-east, troops of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, arrested 15 suspects (including 13 collaborators, a gunrunner, and a drug peddler), and rescued 8 kidnapped victims.

In the North-west, troops killed terrorists in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi and Katsina states, arrested 23 suspects and rescued 24 kidnapped victims.

“In the North-central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace killed terrorists, arrested seven criminals and rescued two kidnap victims. Another suspect was caught with N3 million ransom cash in Bassa LGA,” Mr Kangye said.

He added that Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi States and the FCT arrested nine extremists and rescued 13 hostages.

Mr Kangye said overall, the joint operations across all theatres recovered large quantities of arms, ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles and explosives.

“During the month under review, troops have continued to intensify joint operations aimed at neutralising threats to national security, restoring stability, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens,” he said.

(NAN)