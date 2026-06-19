Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has warned that the politicisation of security challenges and the spread of misinformation are undermining Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, urging citizens to unite behind efforts to restore peace and stability across the country.

He made the appeal in a statement issued to mark his 84th birthday, during which he reflected on the state of the nation and expressed concern over the country’s worsening security situation.

The former Nigerian leader clocked 84 on 13 June. He led the country from June 1998 to May 1999.

Abdulsalami expressed concern over the recent killing of a former military spokesperson, Rabe Abubakar, a retired major general, and many other victims of violence represented a sobering moment for the country and underscored the urgent need for collective action against insecurity.

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Drawing from his experience as a soldier who fought in the Nigerian Civil War and later led peacekeeping operations abroad, he noted that although many countries face economic and security challenges, Nigeria’s current situation demands greater national unity and support for efforts aimed at maintaining law and order.

According to him, defeating terrorism and violent criminality cannot be left to the military and other security agencies alone, as every Nigerian has a role to play in safeguarding the country.

“The armed forces and all other security agencies have been very strong in the fight against terrorism. But this is not their fight alone. Every citizen has a stake,” he said.

Abdulsalami lamented what he described as the increasing politicisation of security issues over the years, arguing that such actions have complicated efforts to address the crisis.

He warned that terrorists and criminal groups thrive when security matters are exploited for political advantage, stressing that propaganda and divisive narratives have often weakened national resolve against common threats.

He also expressed concern over the growing use of fake news and misinformation on social media, saying false narratives often embolden terrorists and other criminal elements.

According to him, the success of one terrorist group often inspires others, making it imperative for Nigerians to rethink attitudes and actions that inadvertently strengthen violent groups.

He called on citizens, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations, to join forces with government institutions and security agencies in confronting insecurity.

The elder statesman stressed that terrorists do not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, political party or social identity, making the fight against them a shared national responsibility.

While commending the armed forces and security agencies for their resilience and sacrifices, Abdulsalami urged them not to relent despite the challenges confronting the country.

He also called on the government to demonstrate stronger resolve and take decisive measures to bring an end to the cycle of violence and tragedy affecting many communities.

The former Head of State reiterated his belief in Nigeria’s unity and future, describing the country as the only homeland shared by all its citizens.

“I joined the army to defend it with my life. I am a firm believer in a united and peaceful Nigeria,” he said.

He added that one of his enduring aspirations is to see a united, peaceful and prosperous nation handed over to future generations.

Abdulsalami further appealed to Nigerians to remain calm, law-abiding and vigilant, noting that overcoming the country’s challenges would require collective effort and cooperation.

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He also offered prayers for members of the armed forces and other security personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, while extending condolences to their families.

The former Head of State expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their goodwill and support over the years and prayed for the country’s recovery and progress.

Earlier, as part of activities commemorating the milestone, he launched three books chronicling his life, public service and contributions to nation-building.

The publications are A Call of Duty: My Autobiography, Mediating for Peace in Africa: A Festschrift in Honor of General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, and Nigeria’s Grand Patriot: Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar, GCFR.