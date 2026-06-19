Environmental experts, policymakers and private-sector stakeholders have urged the full adoption of a green economy to build smart cities and promote sustainability in Nigeria.

The call was made at the just-concluded Nigeria Environmental Summit (NESt2026) in Abuja, held between 17 and 18 June, with participants underscoring the critical role that the combination of climate action and environmental governance would play in advancing the country’s path to development.

The summit, organised by the Nigerian Environmental Summit Group (NESG), is Nigeria’s premier convening platform bringing together government, investors, private sector, academia, civil society, and international partners to deliberate on equity-driven climate action and inclusion in the nation.

It was organised with support from the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID), the AbdulAzeez Elayo-led Pet A Plant Foundation, Alternative Bank, Lafarge Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other United Nations agencies.

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The summit also featured the presentation of meritorious awards to individuals, businesses, and Nigerian states that have dedicated years to advancing environmental health, sustainability, and governance.

Opportunities for Nigerians in green economy

Edwin Isotu-Edeh of the NESG told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview that the green economy sector has a plethora of opportunities that Nigerians could tap into.

“It is no news that our dear nation is suffering from youth unemployment and other issues. Yet, the green economy is undoubtedly an area that can change this situation if we begin to exploit it,” he said.

Mr Isotu-Edeh also noted that the summit is imperative for addressing the environmental challenges facing Nigerian communities and exploring solutions.

He concluded with a call to action to unlock the $5 billion+ investment pipelines in the green economy sector, saying Nigeria has what it takes to contribute to global development.

Building climate-resilient infrastructure

Speakers at the event agreed that building resilient, smarter cities requires creating a system that investors can trust, with others noting that health and safety should be considered when building security in emerging cities.

This was the highlight of a panel discussion themed ‘Designing the cities of tomorrow: Climate-resilient infrastructure for Nigeria’s growth,’ moderated by Ronke Apata.

Samuel Steveson, an economist with the Central Bank of Nigeria, stated that money alone is not enough to achieve sustainable development, adding that there needs to be a deliberate effort to build trust that can drive opportunities.

“For us to harmonise the country’s fiscal policy, we need to build trust. It is trust that will make people invest and drive policy consistency. Thus, we need to create an inter-generational balance sheet where trust flows from now to the future because people won’t build in an economy that will collapse. So, our policies must be free and confident so that people can invest,” he said.

Christopher Beka, a director at the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), stated that the Nigerian government has already implemented enforcement measures to ensure that buildings are safe for everyone.

He said that these mechanisms, which are always in place before and after construction, are meant to maintain environmental standards, explaining that NESREA exists to drive such regulations and compliance.

“One thing that is not changing is that we are going to hold in the same place, we need to start thinking of the right kind of collaborative framework between all concerned stakeholders to ensure that things like environmental impact assessments, environmental management plan and audit are all done,” Mr Beka said.

In her contribution, Racheal Ezembakwe, director of health and safety at Lafarge Africa, explained that the private sector has a critical role to play in ensuring that smarter cities come with inclusive health and safety for everyone.

“We need to start seeing safety as part of the business, and for the construction sector, this must begin with the design and the workers. Accidents should be mitigated; you need to carefully select and train competent workers.

“We can also employ technology to do risk assessment because even though comfort is good, the protection of people’s lives is more important. We should include sustainability and innovation in our project planning while ensuring a balance between safety and security,” she added.