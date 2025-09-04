Some workers of a blacksmith workshop have accused the chairperson of Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State, Sa’adatu Salisu, of leading thugs to demolish the workshop, during which one person was shot and several others were injured.

The local government ordered the demolition of structures impeding drainage, but the workers said their workshop was not one of them.

One of the workers, Musa Abdulmumin, told reporters at the police headquarters in Kano that they had reported the incident to the police for investigation to avert further violence.

“The chairperson of Tudun Wada came with a group of hunters to the workshop and started beating us. I sustained injury on my hand. She ordered the shooting of our master, the owner of the workshop, after she demolished the workshop,” Mr Abdulmumin said.

Another worker, Mustapha Bashir, said they were working under a temporary shelter when the council chairperson and several armed thugs invaded the workshop.

“She ordered the police orderly to shoot our manager, and a stray bullet hit my hand. We have reported the case to the police and we are waiting for their action,” he told reporters.

Suwidi Umar, the workshop owner, said the demolition has made his over 64 workers jobless.

He further alleged that the local government chairperson wanted him killed, but did not provide reasons why he believed so.

Mr Umar said the local government chairperson ordered the demolition of the workshop on 28 August, despite the site engineer noting that the workshop is five metres away from the planned drainage.

Mr Umar said he built the workshop in 1988 and it was certified in 1990. He said the local government had made several attempts to demolish it since Ms Salisu was appointed the chairperson.

“When she arrived at the workshop, she was shouting at the top of her voice and abusing the site engineer, asking why our workshop is not part of the properties to be demolished. We never talked to her.

“When the site engineer publicly briefed her that the workshop building is metres away from the project, she nodded and left the area but later returned late evening with dozens of armed thugs and started beating my workers”, Mr Umar said.

Ms Salisu didn’t respond to phone calls and text messages on Thursday morning and afternoon asking for her comment on the development.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said some suspects had been arrested an investigation into the incident was underway.