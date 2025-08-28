The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, convicted three additional internet fraudsters arrested earlier this month at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Their conviction raises the number of persons found guilty in the aftermath of the OOPL raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to 25.

In a statement on Thursday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale identified the latest convicts as Shodeinde Taiwo Samuel, Oyetunde Eniola Ayomide, and Akinola Samuel Bolutife. All three pleaded guilty to charges of impersonation and online fraud.

The judge, Dehinde Dipeolu, ordered the forfeiture of their mobile phones, cheques, and other items linked to the crimes to the federal government.

During the proceedings in separate trials, EFCC lawyers I.G. Akhanolu, Ayanfe Olowonihi, and M.S. Yabo called witnesses to review the facts of the cases.

The witnesses – Abang Bisong and Umar Giade – are all operatives of the EFCC.

The lawyers also tendered the convicts’ extra-judicial statements, mobile devices, manager’s cheques, and forensic reports extracted from their phones, which the court admitted as exhibits.

The defence lawyers—A.A. Okoli and J. Jacob—prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and grant non-custodial sentences, stressing that their clients were first-time offenders who had shown remorse.

Sentence

Mr Dipeolu went on to convict and sentence them to prison terms and fines, depending on their offences.

One of them, who admitted benefiting $200, was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment from the date of arrest with an option of a N300,000 fine, while his iPhone 14, a Samsung phone, and a N250,000 manager’s cheque were forfeited to the federal government.

Another, who confessed to impersonating “Jessica Brown” on TikTok, was ordered to pay a N50,000 fine, with his iPhone 11 forfeited.

The third, who admitted benefitting €25, was sentenced to one month’s imprisonment from the date of arrest with an option of a N100,000 fine, while his iPhone 6 Pro and a N45,000 restitution bank draft were forfeited.

Some of the earlier convicts were found guilty of offences including obtaining money under false pretence, identity theft, and romance scams, contrary to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and the EFCC Act, 2004.

Arrest and prosecution

PREMIUM TIMES reported that EFCC operatives, on 10 August, arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters during a midnight raid on a hotel within the OOPL complex in Abeokuta.

The EFCC has so far arraigned 27 before the Federal High Court in Lagos, although initially announced plans to prosecute 23 of 93 suspects arrested.

Between 15 August, when the first batch of suspects were arrested, and 26 August when the last set was brought to court, 22 have pleaded guilty and were convicted. The three suspects who pleaded guilty on Thursday brought the number of convicts, so far, to 25.

Since the trials began, only two of the arraigned suspects have pleaded not guilty, expressing their readiness to defend themselves at full trial.

One of them, Onunoye Olamilekan, denied allegations of impersonating “Nurse Becky” on Facebook and retaining $50 in suspected criminal proceeds.

Another unnamed defendant, who was part of a batch of nine suspects brought to court on 20 August, also pleaded not guilty while others in the group admitted guilt.