The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed false reports circulating on social media alleging that the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Monguno, Borno State, was attacked.

The ministry made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo.

Mrs Boriowo quoted the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, to have said that the report was false, misleading and capable of causing unnecessary panic among parents, guardians and the general public.

Mr Alausa said that there was no attack on the school, adding that all students, staff and boarding facilities remained safe and fully accounted for.

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He added that academic and other school activities were uninterrupted in a peaceful and secure environment.

The minister reaffirmed that the safety, security and welfare of learners in all Federal Government Colleges remained a top priority of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that FGGC, Monguno, operated under robust security arrangements to ensure the continuous protection of students, staff and school facilities.

He further clarified that no student of FGGC, Monguno, was involved in the incident being linked to the school on social media.

The minister explained that those affected were remedial students outside the college and that the Borno State government was already taking steps to ensure their safety and welfare.

Mr Alausa urged the media, social media users, bloggers and online platforms to verify information from credible and official sources before publishing or sharing it.

He noted that the spread of unverified information would misinform the public, create unnecessary fear, undermine public confidence as well as distract efforts to provide safe learning environments for students.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to remain calm, assuring that there was no security threat at FGGC, Monguno.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to working with security agencies, state governments and school authorities to sustain the safety and security of all federal government colleges across the country.

(NAN)