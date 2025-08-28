For over two decades, Nigerian football has waited for another set of players to conquer Europe’s biggest stage.

Since Finidi George and Nwankwo Kanu lifted the 1995 Champions League with Ajax, and Mikel Obi’s unforgettable triumph with Chelsea in 2012, no Nigerian has tasted glory in the competition.

But as the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League kicks off, a new generation — led by Victor Boniface, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman — will attempt to end that long drought.

Thursday’s league phase draw served up intriguing matchups for Nigerian stars across Europe, with six Super Eagles spread across five different clubs: Boniface and Nathan Tella at Bayer Leverkusen, Lookman at Atalanta, Raphael Onyedika at Club Brugge, Bruno Onyemachi at Olympiacos, and Osimhen at Galatasaray.

With each team set for eight league-phase fixtures, their paths to the knockouts are packed with blockbuster clashes.

Boniface and Tella brace for Leverkusen’s biggest test yet

Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella are expected to play key roles in Bayer Leverkusen’s attack as the German side seek to improve on another outing in Europe.

Thursday’s draw, however, pits them against formidable opponents, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, two of the tournament’s strongest contenders.

Leverkusen will also face Villarreal, Benfica, Olympiacos, PSV Eindhoven, Newcastle United, and Copenhagen.

Boniface, who was on the verge of joining Serie A club AC Milan before the proposed loan deal collapsed, will relish the chance to test himself against Europe’s finest defenders, while Tella’s pace and versatility will be vital in unlocking stubborn backlines.

Lookman faces uncertain future but huge opportunity

For Ademola Lookman, this Champions League campaign could be career-defining. The Atalanta forward has been linked with a move away from Bergamo, but if he remains, he faces a demanding run of fixtures.

Atalanta will take on Chelsea at home and travel to Paris Saint-Germain, while also battling Club Brugge, Frankfurt, Marseille, Slavia Praha, Athletic Club, and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Lookman’s creativity and goal-scoring instincts could prove decisive as Atalanta aim to navigate a tricky path to the knockout stage.

Photo: Ralphael Onyedika

Onyedika and Onyemachi poised for breakout seasons

Raphael Onyedika with Belgian side Club Brugge face a balanced but challenging schedule. With matches against Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Atalanta, Marseille, Sporting CP, Monaco, and Kairat Almaty.

Onyedika’s control in midfield will be crucial in keeping Brugge competitive against technically superior opposition.

Meanwhile, Bruno Onyemachi and Olympiacos are set for historic battles. The Greek giants will host Real Madrid and travel to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona, alongside encounters with Leverkusen, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Pafos, and Kairat Almaty. Onyemachi, who impressed domestically last season, now gets a rare opportunity to test himself against Europe’s elite forwards.

Osimhen’s Galatasaray face high-stakes drama

The spotlight shines brightest on Victor Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray in one of the summer’s headline transfers. The Turkish champions face a daunting challenge, with home fixtures against Liverpool and trips to Manchester City, two of Europe’s most feared sides.

Osimhen will also face Atletico Madrid, Frankfurt, Ajax, Union SG, Monaco, and Bodø/Glimt.

As one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, the Nigerian superstar will be expected to deliver decisive moments if Galatasaray are to make a deep run.

Can Nigeria’s Champions League drought finally end?

With at least six Nigerians featuring across five teams, the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League presents another chance in over 20 years for another Nigerian to lift the famous trophy.

For many analysts, the chances are slim but in football, nothing is impossible.

The league phase kicks off in September, and as Europe’s elite clubs battle for supremacy, Nigerian fans will be watching closely, hoping this new generation can finally replicate the historic feats of Finidi, Kanu, and Mikel.