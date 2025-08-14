The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign 23 suspected internet fraudsters, who were recently arrested at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The commission said in a statement posted on its X page Thursday that they would be arraigned on Friday (15 August) before trial judge Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The suspects were among 93 individuals arrested at a hotel within the OOPL on allegations of impersonation, identity, and internet fraud.

EFCC said the suspects were celebrating their exploits at a pool party when they were arrested.

The agency said the party was shifted to the OOPL hotel after the planners got wind of the commission’s intelligence and attempted to escape arrest.

“Upon profiling, almost all the suspects arrested have been indicted for alleged offences bordering on impersonation, identity and internet fraud.

“The former president’s facility was not a target of EFCC’s operations. The suspects were the target and have confessed their involvement in internet crimes,” the statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the OOPL’s management condemned the EFCC’s raid which happened at midnight on Sunday, 10 August.

The OOPL management described the EFCC invasion as “gestapo-like,” and alleged that the agency’s officers fired gunshots, injured attendees, and made death threats.

According to the management of the library, officials of the EFCC conducted themselves unprofessionally by failing to present warrants or informing the police officers stationed at the facility of their operation..

At a press conference on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Managing Director of OOPL, Vitalis Ortese, demanded N3.5 million from the EFCC as compensation for the damage on the company’s reputation, the Guardian reported.

The library’s demands include “immediate restitution for the damage caused be made to those persons who were arrested and whose vehicles were carted away by the invasion force of the police and EFCC.”

For what the management of the library described “bodily injuries suffered by these persons numbering at least 100”, it demanded “at least N1 billion compensation.

“We also demand that a further N2.5 billion be paid in token acknowledgement and atonement for the immense damage caused to the reputation, business, and our financial reputation as well as to the reputation of our Chief Promoter (HE Chief Olusegun Obasanjo),” he said.

The management also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the anti-graft body and the Inspector General of Police to tender an unreserved apology. Mr Ortese further warned that the OOPL would resort to a legal action against the EFCC if its demands were not met within seven days starting from Wednesday.

“Families and international tourists were holidaying. Entrepreneurs were conducting business. Youths were organising musical shows and entertainment events.

“These are the very expressions of creativity and productivity we are meant to encourage—not criminalise.

“The indiscretion displayed in this operation has created an aura of fear among youths who are striving to earn legitimate incomes.

“It sends the wrong message—that creativity and enterprise are suspect, that ambition is dangerous, and that public spaces are unsafe.

”We have engaged legal counsel, security experts, and civil society partners to demand accountability, enforce institutional respect, and protect the rights of our patrons and staff,” Mr Ortese said.

Meanwhile, the EFCC noted that the arraignment of the remaining suspects is expected to follow shortly.