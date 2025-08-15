The Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted three internet fraudsters arrested during a controversial raid on a hotel at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge Dehinde Dipeolu, sitting as a vacation judge in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, convicted Isaac Akinwale, Ibrahim Azeez Olatunji, Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo and Bisiriyu Abiodun on separate cybercrime charges, including identity theft and obtaining money by false pretence.

They were among 93 suspects arrested during the EFCC raid.

All three pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them. EFCC operative Umar Shuaibu told the court that Mr Akinwale posed as a female celebrity online to defraud a victim of $500.

Prosecutor Franklin Ofoma tendered as exhibits a 2007 Toyota Camry, a Galaxy phone, and a bank draft of N400,000.

Delivering judgement, Mr Dipeolu sentenced Mr Akinwale to three months’ imprisonment or a N1 million fine, and Mr Olatunji to one month’s imprisonment or a N500,000 fine for a romance scam.

Mr Oshundairo was sentenced to 30 days of community service, including carrying a banner reading: “Cybercrime Does Not Pay. Stay Away from Cybercrime.”

But the fourth defendant, Onunoye Olamilekan, denied allegations of impersonating “Nurse Becky” on Facebook and retaining $50 in suspected criminal proceeds.

His lawyer argued that the charges cited a non-existent section of the Cybercrimes Act.

The judge ordered his remand at Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending trial on 31 October.

Background

The EFCC had filed charges against 23 suspects from the OOPL raid, but only four could be arraigned on Friday.

The commission had earlier announced that the suspects—among 93 arrested—were apprehended while allegedly celebrating their fraudulent activities at a pool party.

EFCC said the event was moved to the OOPL hotel after the organisers learnt of an impending sting operation.

According to the agency, almost all those profiled have been linked to internet-related crimes.

It stressed that the OOPL facility was not targeted, but the suspects themselves.

OOPL’s response

The OOPL management condemned the EFCC’s midnight operation, describing it as “Gestapo-like” and alleging that operatives fired gunshots, injured attendees, and issued death threats.

At a press conference in Abeokuta, Managing Director Vitalis Ortese demanded N3.5 million in restitution for vehicles seized, at least N1 billion for bodily injuries to over 100 persons, and N2.5 billion for reputational damage to the facility and its chief promoter, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

OOPL issued a seven-day ultimatum to the EFCC and the Inspector General of Police to tender an unreserved apology or face legal action.

“These are the very expressions of creativity and productivity we are meant to encourage—not criminalise.

“The indiscretion displayed in this operation has created an aura of fear among youths who are striving to earn legitimate their incomes.

“It sends the wrong message—that creativity and enterprise are suspect, that ambition is dangerous, and that public spaces are unsafe.

”We have engaged legal counsel, security experts, and civil society partners to demand accountability, enforce institutional respect, and protect the rights of our patrons and staff,” Mr Ortese said.