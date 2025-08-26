The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, convicted five additional internet fraudsters arrested earlier this month at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

With five more convictions, a total of 22 people have now been found guilty among those arrested at the OOPL by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on Monday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale identified the new convicts as Olawale Waliu, Akinyele Kehinde Fatai, Olufemi Korede Ayomiposi, Shonekan Waris Bolaji, and Adeleye Emmanuel Jesutofunmi.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges of impersonation and online fraud.

Delivering judgement on Monday, the judge, Dehinde Dipeolu, ordered the forfeiture of mobile phones, cheques, and other items linked to the crimes.

During the proceedings in separate trials, EFCC prosecutors S.M. Yabo, Pereagbe Ebareotu, Ayanfe Olowonihi, and I.G. Akhanolu called on witnesses to review the facts of the cases.

The witnesses are Inyama Chinaza, Abang Bisong, and Izuchukwu Collins.

The prosecutors then tendered the convicts’ extra-judicial statements, mobile devices, restitution cheques, and forensic investigation documents printed from their phones, all of which were admitted by the court as exhibits.

The defence lawyers—K. Popoola, D.I. Oluseyi, A.O. Idowu, and Gabriel Inalegwu—prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and grant non-custodial sentences.

They emphasised that their clients were first-time offenders who had shown remorse.

Sentence

Mr Dipeolu went on to convict and sentenced them to prison terms ranging from 30 days to six months, depending on their offences, although with options of fines in some cases.

One of them, who admitted benefiting $25, was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment with an option of a N80,000 fine, while his device and a N26,000 cheque were forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Another, who confessed to obtaining $2,000, received six months’ imprisonment with an option of a N3 million fine.

The third, who admitted benefiting $50, was sentenced to one month’s imprisonment from the date of arrest.

Another, who confessed to obtaining $2,230, was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment from the day of arrest, with iPhones and restitution cheques recovered from them forfeited to the government.

The fifth was sentenced to 30 days of community service to be carried out at the EFCC office at 7A Okotie-Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Some of the earlier convicts were found guilty of offences including obtaining money under false pretence, identity theft, and romance scams, contrary to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and the EFCC Act, 2004.

Arrest and prosecution

PREMIUM TIMES reported that EFCC operatives, on 10 August, arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters during a midnight raid on a hotel within the OOPL complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The EFCC, which initially announced plans to prosecute 23 of the suspects, have so far arraigned 24 before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Of the 24 suspects arraigned between 15 and 21 August, 17 have pleaded guilty and were convicted.

With Monday’s judgements, the number of convictions has risen to 22.

Only two out of the 24 suspects arraigned so far have pleaded not guilty, indicating their readiness to face a full trial.

One of the two that have maintained their innocence, Onunoye Olamilekan, denied allegations of impersonating “Nurse Becky” on Facebook and retaining $50 in suspected criminal proceeds.

Another unnamed defendant, who was part of a batch of nine suspects brought to court on 20 August, also pleaded not guilty while others pleaded guilty.