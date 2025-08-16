The Nigeria Football Federation has provided some financial support for the organisation of the final funeral rites for former Nigeria captains, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu and Prince Peter ‘Dodo Mayana’ Rufai.

Chukwu (MFR), who captained the Nigeria team to its first triumph in the Africa Cup of Nations competition 45 years ago, died in Enugu on 12th April this year, and was interred in his home town, Obe, on Saturday after a week-long celebration (which included a highly-publicised novelty match in Enugu on Friday) of an illustrious life.

The attack-minded centre-back, also known in his playing days as Field Marshal, afterwards coached the Super Eagles to a bronze-medal finish at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, and coached the senior men national teams of Kenya and Lebanon in an occupational career solely dedicated to the beautiful game.

The NFF was also well-represented at the principal events of Chukwu’s final rites, with the Chairman of Nigeria National League (NNL) and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Chief George Aluo representing the NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON).

The NFF’s delegation also included the Federation’s Director of Legal Services, Okey Obi and Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association, former Nigeria international defender Chikelue Iloenyosi.

Gusau, in a message delivered by Mr Aluo, lauded ‘Chairman’ for his dedication to Nigeria as a sports Ambassador and for his exceptional leadership qualities.

At a Night of Tributes organised on Thursday, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State announced the retirement of the number 5 jersey that Chukwu wore throughout his stellar career with 1977 Africa Cup of Cup Winners champions Enugu Rangers, and also committed to ensuring the welfare of 109 former players of the Club.

He also pledged that the Enugu State Government will collaborate with the Federal Government and the NFF towards immortalising Chukwu’s legacy.

Rufai (MON), arguably the most flamboyant goalkeeper to have represented Nigeria, and captain of the Super Eagles to Nigeria’s first appearance at the FIFA World Cup finals in the USA 31 years ago, will be buried in Lagos on Friday, after a wake-keep programme on Thursday evening at his house in Amuwo-Odofin, and a funeral mass at the Catholic Church of Visitation in Festac Town.

A high-powered NFF delegation will also be on hand at the three events leading to the internment of the extraordinary figure, who won gold medal and two silver medals from three participations in the Africa Cup of Nations, and played in two FIFA World Cup finals.