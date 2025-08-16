As part of efforts to strengthen flood preparedness in Lagos State, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) on Friday carried out a flood simulation exercise at Agboyi Community in the Kosofe Local Government Area of the State.

The exercise, carried out in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and other emergency response agencies, is part of the Italian Government–funded Flood Resilience Project being implemented in six selected high-risk states across Nigeria: Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Enugu, Lagos and Nasarawa.

According to NRCS, the project aims to strengthen community preparedness and response capacity by recreating real-life flood scenarios, testing early warning systems and evacuation processes, and improving coordination among emergency agencies.

Participating agencies included the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Office of Drainage Services, and the Nigerian Police.

As part of the event, community members took part in staged emergency scenarios showing how to respond during flooding. At the river in Agboyi, trained rescuers demonstrated how to save people from drowning, while another scene showed divers searching for people who had drowned.

Ambulances from participating agencies were on standby, and a triage point was set up to treat simulated emergencies on the spot.

LASEMA recently mapped Kosofe among the communities most vulnerable to flooding, and residents are encouraged to contact the state emergency line at 112 during emergencies.

Preparedness saves lives

Speaking with journalists, Chairman of NRCS Lagos State Branch, Adebola Kolawale, said the simulation is part of the wider Italian Government–funded project implemented through the IFRC to support flood-prone states.

Mrs Kolawale explained that the three-day programme in Agboyi covered search and rescue training, first aid, and community response strategies. Selected residents trained as First Aiders are expected to act as the first line of response during floods and to pass on their knowledge to others.

“When there is a flood, they already know how to go about it. They already know who to call, who to alert, how to raise an alarm and how to assist the person who has drowned,” she said.

She noted that floods not only threaten lives but also disrupt education, businesses and livelihoods, making preparedness crucial.

Targeting flood-prone areas

The Assistant Director in NEMA’s Search and Rescue Department, Adenike Ibitayo, said Agboyi was chosen because of its history of severe flooding, which had prompted several past interventions.

Ms Ibitayo said NEMA, LASEMA, the Red Cross and other stakeholders have carried out sensitisation campaigns in the community on proper waste disposal, drainage clearing and environmental care.

“We have come to sensitise them. You don’t dump your waste in drainage whenever there is rainfall; you need to clear your drainage and take proper care of your environment,” she said.

“Even as we were carrying out the assessment, we were also educating them, telling them the dangers of drinking the water and some other things that can come up as a result of the flooding.”

She said the simulation aimed to build an efficient flood response system, identify gaps, and improve coordination between agencies.

Training at community level

Also, the Branch Secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross Lagos State Branch, Olakunle Lasisi, said the organisation has worked with flood-prone communities through early warning training and by engaging local leaders.

“We let them know where there are some signs. Like the need to evacuate where they are and move to the high-level land, because when this flood comes, at times, it will be too late for them to move,” Mr Lasisi said.

He said residents in Agboyi have adopted coping strategies such as elevating household items, temporarily relocating children, or moving businesses to safer areas during floods.

He added that the Red Cross also provides livelihood support, hygiene education, and water purification tools, and partners with government agencies during outbreaks.

In her remarks, the Disaster Management Officer at the Nigerian Red Cross Headquarters, Charity Okoma, representing the Director of Disaster Management, Benson Agboro, said, “We do this in order to build the resilience of the community. Show them how best they can respond to themselves before the emergency responders approach them.”

“Red Cross does not respond alone. We respond in collaboration with our relevant stakeholders, just as you have seen here today.”