Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel stole the spotlight at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland, producing a career-best performance to set a new national record in the men’s 400m hurdles.

The 22-year-old powered home in 47.31 seconds, erasing his own Nigerian record of 47.49s set earlier this summer.

He finished second only to Norway’s Karsten Warholm, the Olympic champion and world record holder, who ran a blistering 46.28s, the fastest time in the world this year. Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba came third in 47.34s.

Nathaniel’s breakthrough underlined his growing reputation as one of the most promising young hurdlers in the world. Though just shy of automatic qualification for the Diamond League Final in Zurich, his performance in Poland has positioned him as a genuine contender heading into the World Championships in Tokyo next month.

While Nathaniel delivered the standout moment, other Nigerian athletes also put in commendable displays in Silesia.

World 100m hurdles champion Tobi Amusan clocked 12.25s to finish third in a highly competitive women’s race.

The event was won by American Masai Russell in a Diamond League record of 12.19s, with compatriot Tonea Marshall edging Amusan for second in 12.24s.

In the men’s shot put, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi recorded a best throw of 21.58m to place seventh.

Though a solid outing, the result saw him slip to seventh in the Diamond League standings, with Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri leapfrogging him into the final qualifying spot for Zurich after throwing 22.10m for second place behind American Payton Otterdahl (22.28m).

Enekwechi must now produce something special in the Lausanne leg to keep his hopes alive.

There was also encouragement in the women’s 200m, where Favour Ofili ran a season’s best of 22.25s to take third.

World champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won in 22.17s, followed by Olympic bronze medallist Brittany Brown in 22.21s.

For Nigeria, the Silesia meet will be remembered most for Nathaniel’s record-breaking run — a performance that signalled his arrival among the global elite.

The supporting efforts of Amusan and Enekwechi added useful preparation as the country’s athletes continue their build-up to next month’s World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.