In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

All praise and thanks are due to Allah, and peace and blessings be upon His Messenger (Peace be upon him).

Dear brothers and sisters! Abu Zarr (RA) reported that some of the companions came to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and they said, “O Messenger of Allah, the rich have taken all the rewards. They pray as we pray, they fast as we fast, and they give charity from their extra wealth.” The Prophet said, “Has Allah not made ways for you to give charity? In every glorification of Allah is charity, in every declaration of His greatness is charity, in every praise of Him is charity, in every declaration of His oneness is charity, enjoining good is charity and forbidding evil is charity, and in a man’s intimate relations with his wife is charity.” They said, “O Messenger of Allah, is there a reward for one who satisfies his passions?” The Prophet said, “You see that if he were to satisfy his passions with the unlawful, it would be a burden of sin upon him? Likewise, if he were to satisfy himself with the lawful, he will have a reward.” [Muslim]

Respected brothers and sisters! Islamic teachings strongly encourage helping the poor, weak, needy and less privileged in our societies, emphasising compassion, charity, and social justice. Verses in the Qur’an and many Prophetic Hadiths highlight the importance of giving to the poor, feeding the hungry, and supporting those in need. These acts of kindness are not just acts of charity, but also a means of purifying one’s wealth and drawing closer to Allah.

For example, Zakat, a form of obligatory charity, and Sadaqah, voluntary charity, are fundamental pillars of Islam.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) emphasised the importance of kindness towards the poor and needy, urging Muslim believers to love them and draw them closer.

Islam promotes a just and equitable society where the rights of all individuals, especially the vulnerable, are upheld.

Islam encourages moderation in spending and discourages hoarding wealth, emphasising the importance of sharing with those less fortunate.

Charity is not just beneficial to the recipients but also brings blessings, mercy and rewards to the giver, both in this life and the hereafter.

The Qur’an states that those who give in charity and fear Allah will be guided to ease and those who are stingy will face hardship.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said that Allah will feed a Muslim believer who feeds a hungry Muslim believer from the fruits of Paradise.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) also advised against looking down on those who are less fortunate and encouraged love and closeness with the poor.

The Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) first wife, Khadijah, was a successful businesswoman who used her wealth to support the Prophet and the early Muslim Ummah.

In a field dominated by men, Khadijah (RA) built up a successful business and traded across the Silk Road. During the siege of Abu Talib, she redistributed her wealth to the extent of having nothing left. Clearly, Khadijah (RA) was not just a businesswoman, but was also socially conscious and profit was not the main incentive. She also supported the Prophet (Peace be upon him) with her wealth. Today, some societal structures make it harder for women to ascend and succeed in the business world. Yet, Khadijah (RA) is a perfect role model for women to nurture and develop their talent and entrepreneurial spirit. Khadijah (RA)’s life is the best counterexample to those who infuse religion with culture and are not overly approving of women who seek higher education or establish a career.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) lived a simple life, often sharing his food with others and demonstrating a deep concern for the poor and needy. Supporting Islamic charities that work with the poor and vulnerable. Providing food, clothing, and other necessities to those in need. Volunteering time and resources to help those less fortunate. Speaking out against injustice and advocating for the rights of the marginalised.

By following these teachings, Muslims can contribute to building a more compassionate and just society, where the rights of all individuals are respected and upheld.

The poor among the Ummah deserve a special mention because they are more often than not overlooked, their interests disregarded and their voices ignored. Throughout human history, they have always been the first to believe in the Messengers of Allah, and they will enter Paradise (Jannah) 500 years before everyone else.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“The poor will enter the Paradise before the rich.” After a pause he added, “O Aisha, never turn a needy person away from your door. Give him something, though it may be only a piece of a date. Respect the poor and love them in spite of their poverty. If you bring the poor and needy closer to you, Allah will bring you closer to himself.” [Al-Tirmizi, Hadith no. 1,376]

Fellow brothers and sisters! Allah the Most High says:

“And in their properties/wealth there was the right of the beggar, and the Mahrum (the poor who does not ask the others).” [Qur’an, 51:19]

In Islam, the wealthy are reminded that the poor, needy and less privileged have a right to a portion of their wealth, emphasising compassion and social responsibility. This right is manifested through various means, including Zakat (obligatory charity), Sadaqah (voluntary charity), and general acts of kindness. The Qur’an and Hadith stress the importance of supporting the needy, poor and less privileged, and ensuring their basic needs are met.

A pillar of Islam, Zakat requires a fixed percentage of wealth to be given to the poor and needy.

Voluntary charity offered beyond Zakat, demonstrating compassion and a commitment to helping others.

Islam emphasises the responsibility of the community and individuals to care for the less fortunate.

Charity can provide sustenance, alleviate suffering, and empower the poor to improve their lives.

Giving with sincerity and a genuine desire to help is crucial in Islam.

The Noble Qur’an contains many verses that emphasise the importance of compassion and charity towards the poor, needy, less privileged and vulnerable, including those who may be begging for help. Islamic teachings encourage Muslims to be generous and supportive of those less fortunate, and to avoid being harsh or dismissive towards them.

Islamic teachings strongly emphasise the importance of charity (Zakat and Sadaqah) as a means of purifying wealth and helping those in need.

The Qur’an and Hadiths discourage harshness and discourtesy towards those who are poor or in need.

Muslims are encouraged to treat everyone, including beggars, with respect and dignity, recognising their inherent worth as human beings.

Acts of kindness and generosity towards the poor and needy are seen as a way to draw closer to Allah and to purify one’s soul.

While unnecessary begging is generally discouraged, and Muslims are encouraged to seek dignified means of earning a living, driving away someone who is seeking help is not in line with Islamic teachings. Instead, one should respond with compassion and offer assistance if possible, or guide them to resources that can help.

Surah Ad-Duha, verses 9 and 10 of the Qur’an, instruct the Muslim believers to treat orphans with kindness and not to reject those who ask for help. Specifically, the verses state:

“Therefore, do not treat the orphan with harshness, and do not chide the one who asks.” [Qur’an, 93:9-10]

These verses are part of a larger section (verses 6-11) where Allah reminds the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) of His past blessings, including sheltering him as an orphan, guiding him when he was lost, and enriching him when he was in need. The verses then instruct the Prophet to respond to these blessings by treating orphans with kindness, not rebuking those who ask for help, and by proclaiming the bounty of Allah.

In verse 93:9, Allah the Mkst High says:

“So as for the orphan, do not oppress [him].”

The verse emphasises the importance of protecting and caring for orphans, as the Prophet himself was once an orphan.

In verse 93:10, Allah the Almighty says:

“And as for the petitioner (or the one who beg or ask for help), do not repel [him].”

This verse highlights the need to be compassionate and helpful towards those who seek assistance, not to reject or belittle them.

In essence, these verses serve as a reminder of Allah’s grace and guidance, and they call upon Muslim believers to emulate these qualities by showing kindness and generosity towards the vulnerable members of society.

And all praise is for Allah, Lord of the Worlds; and may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon the noble Prophet, his family, his Companions and all who follow him until the Day of Resurrection.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761.