Lagos is again in the spotlight as the city prepares to host GamrX 2025, one of the leading esports tournaments in Africa.

The highly anticipated event will take place on Friday, 8 August, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, and will bring together elite gamers from across the continent for an action-packed day of competition and celebration of gaming culture.

This latest event follows a string of major sports activities recently held in Lagos — from fencing and archery to a month-long table tennis championship that attracted young stars across Africa.

Now, the city is ready to embrace the booming world of competitive video gaming, also known as esports.

“Lagos is the hub for everything sports and is always ready to give support to talents, as sports have been a global currency and economic impacts come at the back of it,” said Lekan Fatodu, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

“Our [Lagos government] fixation is not traditional sports like football, boxing, and table tennis. We know that it is important for us to open new space and new opportunities for people with sporting interests that are not familiar to us.”

While over 15 countries were initially expected, GamrX 2025 will feature players from nine African countries: Kenya, Ghana, Mozambique, Senegal, Cameroon, Benin, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria.

“The event is on Friday, August 8th at Landmark, we start at 12 pm. And we will be hosting nine African countries,” said Damilola Pedro, Chief Operating Officer of the Esports Federation of Nigeria.

Players will compete in six popular gaming titles: Street Fighter, EA FC 25, Fortnite, Mortal Kombat, PUBG, and Call of Duty Mobile.

A total of ₦15 million in prize money is up for grabs, to be shared across the different games.

“It’s a 15 million Naira prize money and 15 million Naira is cut across the six titles,” Ms Pedro revealed.

Several returning champions will aim to defend their titles.

“Ghana won the last Mortal Kombat, so they’re back here this year to defend their title. A Nigerian won the EFC (FIFA) last year in March and is also returning this year to defend his title,” Ms Pedro added.

Beyond competition, inclusion and representation are also central to this year’s event.

“This year and for other editions to come, there are certain things that we are trying to make different. To ensure that inclusion cuts across what we do and ensures that the specially abled are included in what we do,” Ms Pedro said.

“We are also driving a lot of female inclusion. There is a social belief that only men play games. But fortunately, we are lucky to be part of the generation where women do what men do and do it well.”

The event is free and open to the public, with fun experiences planned for all age groups. Visitors must register online.

“One thing we like to do with games is that it’s open at the end of the day. There is no age limit in terms of who can come… you just need to go to gamrx.net to register and you get a free pass to the event,” said Iremide, Technical Manager at Gamrx Africa.

Since its debut in Lagos in 2022, GamrX has grown into the continent’s biggest esports festival. With fans tuning in globally and watch parties held as far as the United States, the 2025 edition promises high-energy battles, cosplay, DJ sets, and community connection.

Apart from the Lagos State Government through the Sports Commission, other institutions like the French Embassy and corporate bodies like Pepsi, Rexona Munchit, and Golden Penny, among others, are also lending support for the successful hosting of GamrX 2025.

For Lagos, this is not just a gaming tournament, but another chance to lead Africa’s digital future.