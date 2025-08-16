Contraceptives are essential tools for preventing unintended pregnancies and managing reproductive health.

They work in different ways: some by stopping sperm from fertilising an egg, others by preventing a fertilised egg from implanting in the uterus.

While certain methods, such as condoms, also protect against sexually transmitted infections, others focus mainly on preventing pregnancy through hormonal or physical means.

Beyond pregnancy prevention, contraceptives help women plan and space their children, reduce maternal health risks, and lower the need for unsafe abortions.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has a high unmet need for contraception, meaning a large proportion of women of reproductive age who want to avoid or delay pregnancy are not using any effective contraceptive method.

WHO estimated that, globally, about 257 million women of reproductive age face this same challenge.

In Nigeria, knowledge about contraceptive use is even more limited, with many women lacking accurate information about available methods, how they work, and their potential benefits or side effects.

Types of contraceptives

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), contraceptives are generally divided into three main categories: hormonal, non-hormonal, and emergency methods.

Hormonal contraceptives use synthetic forms of hormones to prevent pregnancy. These types of birth control methods work mainly by stopping ovulation or thinning the uterine lining to prevent implantation.

Some contraceptive commodities under this category are: control pills, hormonal IUDs, implants, contraceptive injections, skin patches, and vaginal rings.

The non-hormonal contraceptive, on the other hand, prevents pregnancy without altering the body’s hormones. They work through physical barriers, chemical agents that kill sperm, surgical procedures, or fertility awareness techniques.

Examples: male and female condoms, copper IUDs, diaphragms, sterilisation, fertility awareness methods, spermicides.

Meanwhile, emergency contraceptives are used after unprotected sex or contraceptive failure to reduce the risk of pregnancy. They work mainly by delaying ovulation or preventing implantation.

Emergency contraceptives are not meant for regular use.

Side effects

According to Kingsley Odogwu, a medical doctor with MSI reproductive choices, contraceptives, although effective and recommended for family planning, can sometimes have side effects.

Multiple research and studies have also shown that contraceptives have both mild and severe side effects.

For hormonal contraception, commonly reported side effects include headaches, feeling sick, mood swings, weight gain, sore breasts and acne, according to a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Another report by the UK National Health Service also stated that non-hormonal contraception can cause heavier or more painful periods, particularly within the first months. It also causes itching, rash, urinary tract infections, and in some cases, puts users at surgical risk.

Meanwhile, for emergency contraceptive methods, the side effects include nausea and vomiting, slight irregular vaginal bleeding, and fatigue.

In many cases, these side effects are mild and will normally resolve without further medications.

However, in some cases, these side effects can be severe.

More insights

According to Mr Odogwu, women need to undergo medical screening before choosing a contraceptive to prevent severe implications that could arise from adopting one of the methods.

He stated that certain medical conditions could get worse with selected family planning methods, hence, screening for medical eligibility is non-negotiable.

The WHO, in its Medical Eligibility Criteria (MEC) for Contraceptives, recommended that “medical eligibility must be taken into account for contraceptive use.”

Women who have certain health histories, such as blood clots, stroke, heart diseases or high blood pressure, are advised to avoid hormonal contraceptives containing estrogens.

According to the WHO, they face a high risk of life-threatening complications like stroke or deep vein thrombosis.

Mr Odogwu also explained that providing a range of contraceptives also enables women to make informed choices.