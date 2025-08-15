The Nigerian government has taken a major step toward improving menstrual health and hygiene for women and girls with the validation of its first-ever National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM).

Speaking at the validation meeting in Abuja on Friday, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the policy as a decisive step toward building a Nigeria where menstruation does not limit any woman or girl child.

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, said Nigeria has one of the largest populations of women and girls of reproductive and menstrual age in Africa.

She noted that women aged 15–49 constitute about 25–30 per cent of the country’s population, meaning tens of millions of Nigerians manage menstruation every month.

“Alarmingly, 15 per cent of girls aged 15–19 are already mothers or pregnant, and over 7.3 million adolescent girls and women suffer from undernutrition, with 55 per cent affected by anaemia; conditions that can be exacerbated by poor menstrual hygiene and lack of affordable sanitary products,” she said.

She explained that these realities further justify the urgency of the National policy validation.

She noted that menstrual health is not just a woman’s issue; it is a family, community, and national development issue.

“Every month, from bustling cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, to remote villages in Borno, Benue, Cross River, and Sokoto, as well as IDP camps in Maiduguri, Zamfara, and Adamawa, millions of women and girls experience menstruation; a normal biological process that should never be a source of shame, stigma, or economic hardship,” she said.

A timely policy

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that inadequate access to sanitary products, poor WASH infrastructure, lack of accurate information, and persistent cultural taboos have contributed to exclusion, absenteeism from school, and preventable health challenges.

She said the development of this National Policy is a direct response to these realities; breaking the silence, eliminating stigma, and embedding MHHM into national development agenda across health, education, water, sanitation, and gender sectors.

She added that this policy sets a clear vision by 2030 which includes that no girl in Nigeria should have to choose between managing her menstruation and pursuing her education

“Also, no woman should be hindered in her personal or professional development because of menstruation; and no community should sustain stigma or exclusion linked to it,” she said.

She said the implementation will require strong collaboration across sectors, political will, and active participation from states, communities, and development partners.

A milestone

Speaking at the meeting, the Acting Country Representative, Population Services International (PSI) Nigeria, Fifi Ogbondeminu, said today marks a milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards ensuring that menstruation is no longer a silent burden but an issue addressed with dignity, empathy, and urgency.

Mrs Ogbondeminu, who was represented by the Team Lead for Menstrual Health Initiatives at PSI Nigeria, Abdulhameed Adediran, said menstrual health is a human rights issue, a gender equality issue, and a development issue.

She noted that through PSI’s Menstrual Health No Wahala (MH-NoW) programme, the organisation has witnessed the transformative impact of providing women and girls with affordable menstrual products, age-appropriate education and enabling environments that break stigma.

While commending the ministry for leading the process, Mrs Ogbondeminu emphasised that policies alone cannot change lives, noting that its full implementation makes the difference.

She said PSI is committed to working with the federal and state governments, communities, and other stakeholders to translate this policy into concrete action.

According to her, this includes ensuring the availability of low-cost menstrual products across rural and urban areas, integrating menstrual health into school and community programmes, and empowering girls to stay in education without shame or interruption.

She added that PSI teams across implementing states including Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa,

Sokoto and most recently Plateau are on standby to adapt this policy for implementation once finalised.

“The policy we are gathered to validate today will be a lasting legacy-one that future generations will look back on as a turning point in Nigeria’s fight for menstrual justice,” she said.

“We, therefore, urge all stakeholders to carry forward the spirit of collaboration and urgency that has brought us to this point.”

In her remark, Evelyn Mere, Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, described the policy as not just a milestone but a powerful signal of commitment to the human right, health, dignity, and empowerment of girls and women across our nation.

Ms Mere, who was represented by the Policy and Advocacy Manager at WaterAid, Theodora Ngouka said WaterAid is proud to be part of a process that represents years of advocacy, research, and the voices of Nigerian women and girls who have long waited for this moment.

“At WaterAid Nigeria, we’ve seen firsthand what changes when communities address menstrual health properly. Schools where girls no longer miss classes. Workplaces where women participate fully. Communities where the silence and shame around menstruation give way to open, practical support,” she said.