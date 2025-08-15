Liverpool kicked off their Premier League title defence with a lively 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah once again stealing the headlines.

The Egyptian scored in stoppage time to wrap up the win and became the first player in Premier League history to score 10 goals on the opening weekend.

Even more impressively, Salah has now scored or assisted in every opening league game since he joined Liverpool in 2017.

The win also stretched Liverpool’s unbeaten run on the first day of the season to 13 games – the longest current streak in the league – with 10 wins and three draws since 2012.

Ekitike’s dream start

New signing Hugo Ekitike had a debut to remember.

The French striker scored the first goal in the 37th minute after a clever pass from Alexis Mac Allister.

Early in the second half, he set up Cody Gakpo to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

Bournemouth didn’t give up. Antoine Semenyo pulled one back in the 64th minute from a David Brooks cross, and then scored again 12 minutes later after a quick counter-attack started by Hamed Traore, making it 2-2.

Liverpool finish strong

Liverpool answered back quickly. Federico Chiesa showed his capabilities when he reacted fastest to a loose ball in the 88th minute to put the champions ahead again.

In stoppage time, Wataru Endo found Salah, who fired home to make it 4-2 and claim his record-breaking goal.

Liverpool had 61 per cent of the ball and created more chances, but Bournemouth’s fight made sure the game stayed exciting until the end.

With the thrilling start by the Reds, Arne Slot’s men showed they are ready to challenge for another title this season.