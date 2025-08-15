Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has announced the retirement of the legendary No.5 jersey worn by the late Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu, during his career with Rangers International.

‎The governor made the declaration during the Night of Tributes held on Thursday, in honour of the former Super Eagles captain and head coach, who passed away on 12 April, at the age of 74.

Mr Mbah said, “As a fitting tribute to his exploits as a central defender, we will be retiring the iconic number 5 jersey that Chairman Chukwu proudly wore throughout his Rangers career.”

‎The governor also pledged that the Enugu State Government would take responsibility for the welfare of 109 former Rangers players.

He equally said the state would work with the Federal Government to further immortalise Chukwu’s name.

‎“Through these steps, future generations will walk paths illuminated by Chukwu’s ideals,” Mr Mbah said.

‎Chukwu, popularly known as “Chairman” was born in Enugu, and widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest defenders of all time.

Chukwu, revered for his leadership and defensive mastery, captained both Enugu Rangers and the Nigerian national team, leading the country to its first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

He later managed the Super Eagles and Rangers, earning respect for his discipline, humility, and commitment to the game.

