A second-year student of the Faculty of Dentistry at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Ajibola Ibitayo, has committed suicide after reportedly learning he would have to repeat the class for another academic year.

According to the university spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, the student Mr Ibitayo took his own life at home after discovering he would have to repeat the class for a second consecutive academic session, following the release of last semester’s examination results.

VC’s Condolence message

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr Olarewaju said the university Vice-Chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, a professor, described the incident as deeply saddening and urged parents and guardians to help their children understand that setbacks are part of life and not its end.

He also called on students and youths to see failure as an opportunity to redirect their paths toward greater success.

Students’ union advocate mental support

Meanwhile, the Obafemi Awolowo University Dental Students’ Association (IFUDSA) described the incident as a devastating loss.

In a statement by its president, Adebayo Idris, the students’ association encouraged all students of the faculty to reach out to one another, offer support, and seek professional help when needed.

The statement noted that mental health is just as important as physical health and that no one should ever feel alone in their struggles.

“We encourage all members of our faculty to reach out to one another, offer support, and seek professional help when needed.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health, and no one should ever feel alone in their struggles,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: OAU management speaks on trending new dress code for students

IFUDSA described the late student as a promising young mind who faced silent battles.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our colleagues in the Faculty of Dentistry. We have received the painful news that he took his own life shortly after the release of examination results,” the statement added.

“As an association, we are devastated, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, classmates, and all who knew him.”