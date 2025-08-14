Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have climbed to a historic 8th place in the latest FIBA Women’s World Rankings, following their record-breaking performance at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan.

Released on Thursday, 14 August, the updated rankings see Nigeria jump three places from 11th to 8th, amassing 640.1 ranking points.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress remain the only African team to have ever occupied a top 10 place.

The United States retain the top spot with 880.9 points, followed by Australia (719.6) and France (719.2). China (712.7) and Belgium (702.1) round out the top five, with Spain, Canada, and now Nigeria completing the top eight.

The ranking boost comes just a few weeks after D’Tigress etched their name in African basketball history by winning a fifth consecutive AfroBasket crown — a feat no men’s or women’s team on the continent had ever achieved.

In the final, the reigning champions overcame a spirited challenge from Mali to secure a commanding 78–64 victory at the Palais des Sports de Treichville.

The win marked their seventh AfroBasket title overall and extended their incredible unbeaten run in the competition to 29 games, a streak dating back to 2015.

Nigeria’s dominance was built on a blend of experienced campaigners like Ezinne Kalu and Promise Amukamara, rising stars such as Elizabeth Balogun and Murjanatu Musa, and the tournament’s standout scorer Amy Okonkwo, who averaged 14.9 points per game.

The latest FIBA rankings also reflect the shifting dynamics in African women’s basketball. Mali, who reached their first final since 2009, made a big leap, climbing six places to 18th in the world.

Meanwhile, Senegal, historically one of the continent’s powerhouses are absent from the top 20 as they continue to feel effects of their underwhelming displays lately.

Nigeria’s rise to 8th globally not only cements their place as Africa’s number one team but also strengthens their profile on the world stage ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Big movements

Meanwhile, several other teams made remarkable leaps in the latest rankings.

Lithuania, returning to the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket for the first time in ten years and reaching the quarter-finals, climbed an impressive 14 places to 31st.

One of the most captivating stories came from South Sudan, who, on their AfroBasket Women debut, stormed to a historic third-place finish.

Their podium run catapulted them an astonishing 31 places to 55th in the world — a staggering rise for a team that was outside the top 100 just a year ago.

Elsewhere, Lebanon surged 13 spots to 41st, while Indonesia jumped 19 places to 60th after their outing at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025.

Iran also enjoyed a 15-place boost to 44th, and Mongolia made a 20-place climb to 70th following their performance in the Division B of the same tournament.