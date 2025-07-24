The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has clarified that the dress code document currently circulating on social media has not been finalised and approved by the university’s governing council.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed that a dress code is being drafted but is still undergoing review.

Dress Code

A copy of the dress code being circulated on social media showed that the university plans to ban heavy make-up, dreadlocks, nose rings, coloured hairstyles and hair braiding for male students, among others.

The university is also proposing the rustication of students who violate the rule for one or two semesters, depending on the offence.

Other offences listed in the draft seen by this newspaper include: “Sexually Provocative Dresses, Backless Clothes, Transparent Wears, Off-shoulder Clothes, Bomb Shorts, Tattered Jeans, Faring for Male/Cowries for Female, Micro/Mini/Skimpy Dress, and Sagging for Male/Female, Hair Braiding for Male, Nose, Mouth, Eye, Extra Rings, Unconventional wearing of face cap, Tattoo/Indelible markings for male, Crop/Jump Tops, Multi-coloured braid for Female, Haircuts with inscriptions, T-shirts with obscene inscriptions depicting immorality, and hooliganism.”

Others are: Coloured Hair Styles, Hair Braiding for Male, Spangled Hair Style for Male, Unwelcome touching, kissing and hugging of opposite sex.

The document seen by this newspaper reads that the decision has been approved by the university council. It is, however, unsigned.

‘Not yet finalised’ – University

However, the university said the copy being circulated has not been finalised and adopted by the university council.

“So we have not finalised so many things there, but some people just smuggle it out to alert the people,” Mr Olarewaju told our reporter via telephone.

He said the university is still working on some ‘finishing touches’ to the dress code before subsequent approval by the university management and the council.

He explained that “the university is working on the dress code because after completion of their studies, the certificates read that they are awarded in character and in learning.”

“And there is no way somebody can be rewarding learning and character without some degree of decency, particularly in the mode of dressing.

“Once we are done with it, we will make it public, so that our students particularly, will know that in the university, there are ways you dress that will not insult the academic sensibilities and moral sanctity of some other people.”

Students Kick

Meanwhile, the Students’ Union of the university has rejected the proposed dress code policy, describing it as archaic.

In a statement by its President, Adelaide David; Secretary General, Habeeb Oke; and Public Relations Officer, Olowosile Joseph, the union said the provisions of the dress code infringe on students’ right to personal liberty as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

The students’ union said the policy also stifles and violates students’ fundamental rights to freedom of expression, personal style, and individuality.

It, therefore, called on the university to distance itself from the punitive measures listed in the dress code.

“The Great Ife Students’ Union is reaffirming its strong opposition to the trending alleged university management’s consideration of a dress code policy. Reflecting on past instances, including the misleading circulars that surfaced in 2023 and the subsequent management clarifications, we remain committed to protecting our rights,” the statement read.

The union also called on students to stand together in unity against the dress code and any measures that seek to undermine their rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, movement, and discrimination based on appearance, belief, or identity.