At least two people have been reported killed by Islamist insurgents in Mandaragirau, in the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The insurgents also brutalised residents and burned over 60 houses.

Residents and community leaders told PREMIUM TIMES that the insurgents had attacked the community six times since 14 July, the latest incident forcing residents to flee into a temporary camp in Biu town.

Farmers killed, community displaced

Mandaragirau has witnessed several attacks in the recent past. However, the residents described the latest as the most devastating as the insurgents brutalised residents and burnt down houses.

They planted five explosives, which detonated and killed two farmers, Aliyu Adamu, a traditional ruler (Lawan of Mandaragirau), told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We found two dead bodies after the bomb explosion. We were lucky soldiers safely deactivated the remaining bombs,” Mr Adams said.

He said the victims were returning from their farms when they stepped on the explosives.

The insurgents returned to the community last Saturday and gave residents three days to leave.

“They shot sporadically. We just heard the sound of machines approaching and Hilux vans. Most of us, except women and children, have left the community. They molested many women while warning everyone to leave or be killed,” Mr Adamu said from Biu.

Aliu Haidar, a local chieftain of the APC in Biu, described how the community was displaced.

“This threat has thrown the already traumatised villagers into panic, forcing families, mostly women, children, and the elderly, to flee by foot, many barefooted, to Biu in search of refuge, food, and safety.”

According to sources, some community members were taking shelter at Bulamel Primary School, Biu.

The Chairperson of Biu Local Government, Sule Ali, the senator for the district, Ali Ndume, and some philanthropists have donated mats, wrappers, and food items to the IDPs in the camp.

However, the residents said a lot more needed to be done.

“People are all over the streets of Biu begging. Many of them escaped the Boko Haram threat with only the clothes they are wearing,” Adamu Yusuf, a resident of Biu, said.

Other residents took to Facebook to call for help from the state government and lawmakers.

“It is in this same spirit of leadership and compassion that I respectfully appeal to you, sir, to deploy immediate humanitarian and security responses to Mandiragrau. These should include emergency shelter, food assistance, medical outreach, psychological support, and above all, the reinforcement of security presence to prevent further incursions by terrorists,” one Haidar said to Governor Babagana Zulum on the social media platform.

At the time of press, the authorities were yet to comment on the attack.

When contacted, Reuben Kovangiya, spokesperson of Operation Hadin Kai, said he was on an assignment outside his place of work and there was no internet service at the location, so he could not speak about the attack.

However, unofficial accounts said the military has moved into Mandaragirau, and the state government has donated N1 million to the victims, while Mr Ndume also donated 100 bags of rice.

“Right now, there is no one in Mandaragirau except soldiers,” the traditional ruler said.