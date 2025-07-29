The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has urged Nigerian youth to move beyond rhetoric and begin to take deliberate steps towards shaping the country’s political future.

Speaking at the launch of the Take Action Campaign (TAC) in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Tajudeen, represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala (APC, Oyo), said young Nigerians must stop seeing themselves only as the leaders of tomorrow and begin to take ownership of the present.

He said, “The youth are not just the future, they are the present. They must begin to reflect their numbers in the governance of this nation.”

The Take Action Campaign, initiated by the Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF), is a nationwide grassroots mobilisation movement aimed at empowering young Nigerians to run for elective positions and take up leadership roles in public service.

Despite making up more than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population, Mr Tajudeen lamented that youth representation in governance remains disproportionately low.

He called on the country’s young population to participate actively in law-making, policy-shaping, and governance processes at all levels.

“If we cannot articulate the change we want or push for through structured engagement, then what are we doing?” he queried.

The speaker highlighted existing legislative reforms such as the Not Too Young to Run Act as significant steps in expanding the political space for youth. He cited the election of a 26-year-old House member from Kebbi as proof that such reforms are yielding results.

He also expressed support for a pending bill in the House that seeks to reserve seats for women in the National Assembly and encouraged young people to engage meaningfully with the proposal.

“Imagine if over 100 seats were reserved for women and more than 70 of those seats were occupied by women under 35. That would change the national conversation entirely,” he said.

Mr Tajudeen also addressed the growing trend of migration among Nigerian youth popularly referred to as japa, urging young people to see Nigeria as a mission worth committing to.

“Even with a blue passport abroad, you’re still a second-class citizen. No one can ever take your Nigerian identity from you. This is your land, your mission, your birthright,” he said.

The Director General of YIPF and convener of TAC, Tony Nwulu, said the campaign is a deliberate push to transform Nigeria’s political culture by activating young people to contest and take charge of their own future.

Mr Nwulu, who sponsored the original Not Too Young to Run bill as a member of the 8th House of Representatives, said the new campaign goes further by focusing on implementation, visibility, and capacity-building.

He said TAC would operate on four fronts – Mobilising and mentoring young aspirants at all levels of government, establishing structures in all 36 states and the FCT, launching voter education strategies targeted at youth blocs and supporting the election of young legislators by 2027.

According to him, the campaign is not merely symbolic but a “national awakening” aimed at shifting young people from the sidelines to the centre of Nigeria’s decision-making process.

“Today’s unveiling marks the beginning of a journey that will see the rise of a new political consciousness, one led by young Nigerians who are ready to legislate, innovate, and govern,” he said.

Support from state governments

The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, described TAC as the next logical step following the Not Too Young to Run movement.

Represented by the state’s Director General of Research and Development, Moses Okezie-Okafor, the governor said he is a beneficiary of expanded youth inclusion, having served in two successive administrations.

“This campaign is the action phase. This is not just about talk, it is time to lead,” Mr Okezie-Okafor said.

He pointed to Kogi’s gender inclusion strategy, noting that all deputy chairpersons across the state’s local councils are women, and in some cases, both the chairperson and deputy are women.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for promoting youth inclusion, citing the recent recognition given to Nigeria’s under-20 women’s football team, the Falconets.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, also aligned his government with the goals of the campaign. Represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Chika Abazu, the governor said over 40 per cent of his cabinet members are young Nigerians.

“This campaign couldn’t have come at a better time. In Imo, youth are not only appointed, they are empowered,” Mr Abazu said.

The commissioner, himself a beneficiary of youth-focused reforms, said young Nigerians must see themselves as key players in rebuilding the country.