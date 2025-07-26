The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is intensifying efforts to reposition itself ahead of the 2027 general elections, with party elders confirming ongoing talks with Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and other aggrieved former members.

Speaking on Friday on Focus Nigeria, a political programme aired on African Independent Television (AIT), former Minister of Information and founding member of the PDP, Jerry Gana, said the PDP was actively reaching out to former members and influential politicians in the South as it prepares for a potential zoning of its 2027 presidential ticket.

“Yes, why not?” Mr Gana responded when asked if Mr Obi was being courted. “He was our member. In fact, if I were the former Vice President, I would have in 2023 said, ‘No, Peter, you were my vice-presidential candidate in 2019. Now, I’ll support you.’ It would have been a strong statement.”

Although Mr Gana, who said he leads the delegation set up by the PDP to lobby its former members to return, confirmed that formal negotiations with Mr Obi had yet to take place, he noted that talks were ongoing with individuals close to the former Anambra State governor.

“I have met him. I’ve also met people he trusts, and we’ve spoken for hours. We are moving step by step,” he said.

‘Obi is our product’ — PDP deputy spokesperson

The PDP’s interest in Mr Obi gained traction last week when the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, described the former LP candidate as “a very, very great capital for any political party,” adding, “Peter Obi is our product. We want to get him back.”

Mr Obi resigned from the PDP in May 2022, just days before its presidential primary, citing internal developments that he said no longer supported “constructive contributions.”

He later joined the Labour Party, where he emerged as the presidential candidate and placed third in the 2023 election.

Mr Gana emphasised that Mr Obi was not the only figure being courted, noting that the PDP was exploring multiple options across the South.

“We’re not just looking at one person—one, two, three, even more. The South is full of talent,” he said.

PDP’s overtures to Mr Obi and others come as the party zones its presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections to the South.

Rebuilding PDP amid defections, economic crisis

Mr Gana, a professor, described the PDP as now being a “solid platform” and said the party’s internal crises had been largely resolved.

“I can now go back to these people and say, ‘The platform you were complaining about is now set, proper, and ready to move.’ I know many of them will respond,” he said.

He criticised the state of the nation under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the economy as chaotic, with soaring prices and widespread hardship.

But not all PDP leaders share Mr Gana’s optimism.

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, painted a grim picture of the PDP’s future, warning that the party may not even finish among the top three in the next general election.

Speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television on Friday, Mr Fayose said, “Associating with the PDP today is shameful enough. With more prayers, the PDP will come fourth in the coming election. The APC will come first, Obi second, ADC third, and PDP fourth—go and write it down.”

He blamed the party’s declining fortunes on leadership failure, internal wrangling, and mass defections.

“The soul of PDP is gone, the spirit is gone; it is only the body that is remaining,” Mr Fayose said.

In a dramatic twist, former Vice President Mr Abubakar resigned from the PDP, the party he co-founded in 1998, citing a departure from its founding principles.

In a letter dated July 14 and addressed to the PDP chairman in Jada 1 Ward, Adamawa State, Mr Atiku said his resignation took effect immediately.