Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, on Thursday, presented a N50 million cheque to his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, Anambra State, for infrastructure development.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra, made the donation during a visit to the school. He said the gesture was to support education development and improve learning conditions at the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some old students accompanied the former governor during the visit.

Mr Obi noted that the gesture was also to show gratitude to the institution that shaped the formative years of both himself and the other old boys who contributed to the donation.

“This school helped form the values I and many others still hold till today: the discipline, moral grounding, and academic excellence,” he said.

He said that supporting it through the donation was a way of giving back to the school.

He used the occasion to call on fellow alumni of CKC and other schools to support their alma mater in whatever way they could.

Mr Obi noted that the burden of educational development should not rest on the government alone.

He used the occasion to address Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State’s recent comments regarding his visits to the state without prior notice.

“I am not afraid of visiting any state in Nigeria, particularly when the purpose is to support causes that contribute to nation building, such as education, health, and poverty alleviation,” Mr Obi said.

He stressed that his visit to Benin, which he would repeat if need be, was solely to support the development of healthcare services.

He expressed disappointment that such an act was politicised, adding that he went to Benin for the good of the people.

“If they have good doctors and nurses, life will be better for them. What I expect the governor to do is to complement efforts aimed at improving society,” he added.

In his remarks, the Archbishop of Onitsha, Valerian Okeke, who received the donation on behalf of the school, commended Mr Obi and the other old boys for their commitment to education and nation-building.

Mr Okeke offered prayers for them and urged others to copy their example.

Also speaking at the event, the school’s Senior Prefect, Ejike Ekene, expressed gratitude to Mr Obi and other old boys, describing the former governor as a role model and an inspiration to students.