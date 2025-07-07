The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has fined MultiChoice Nigeria N766,242,500 for breaching the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA).

The commission’s Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, Babatunde Bamigboye, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Mr Bamigboye, the fine followed an investigation launched in the second quarter of 2024 into suspected violations of subscribers’ privacy rights and the unlawful cross-border transfer of Nigerians’ personal data.

“NDPC found, among other things, that MultiChoice violated the data privacy rights of its subscribers and individuals associated with them who are not necessarily subscribers.

“The commission also discovered that MultiChoice engaged in the illegal cross-border transfer of personal data belonging to Nigerian data subjects.

“The depth of data processing by Multichoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate.

“This is a grave affront to fundamental right to privacy as enshrined in section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mr Bamigboye said.

According to him, Nigeria is entitled to protect her citizens and data sovereignty under both international and extant municipal laws as these have far-reaching implication for rule of law, national security and economic growth.

Mr Bamigboye added that in the process of the investigation, in line with the NDPA standard remediation procedure, the commission directed Multichoice to carry out appropriate remedial measures.

“However, the commission found the measures undertaken by multichoice in this regard unsatisfactory.

“For want of cooperation, the commission has directed multichoice to pay N766,242,500 for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act.l,” he added.

The NDPC’s National Commissioner, Vincent Olatunji, was also quoted as directing that all channels through which multichoice collects the personal data of Nigerian citizens be investigated for non-compliance.

According to him, any outlet that processes personal data in violation of the NDPA is liable to penalty under the Act.

NDPC is a public institution that processes data in furtherance of its mandate as Nigeria’s Data Protection Authority, relying on recognised lawful bases for data processing such as consent, legal obligation and contract.

(NAN)

