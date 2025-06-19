The Big Brother Naija S9 Reunion Show, the tell-all series, is set to bring together the unforgettable housemates from the Season 9 edition for explosive conversations, emotional moments, and unfiltered truths.

The BBNaija Reunion Show premieres on Monday, 23 June, and airs exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154).

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will host again, guiding housemates and fans through the untold stories, unresolved tensions, and behind-the-scenes dynamics that captivated the continent.

Fans can expect an insider look into what has unfolded since the cameras stopped rolling, from broken friendships and unexpected alliances to romantic fallouts and personal growth.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, shared: ‘‘The Reunion Show, a staple of the BBNaija franchise, gives fans an insider’s look into what happens after the cameras stop rolling, from broken friendships and unexpected alliances to romantic fallouts and personal growth.

“So much unfolds in Biggie’s universe, and all these months later, the Reunion gives our audience an authentic and reflective look at life after the house”.

It allows viewers to reconnect with their favourite housemates and witness their evolution. The BBNaija Reunion will always bring engaging storytelling, honest conversations, and lots of drama, just what our viewers love.”

Some housemates from season 9 who would make the Reunion Show include Kellyrae, the winner, and other participants like Wanni, Handi, and Kassia.

Other housemates who were part of the season and may have appeared in the reunion include Anita, Ben, Chizoba, Fairme David, Michky, Nelly, Ocee, Onyeka, Ozee, Shaun, Sooj, Tjay, Topher, Victoria, and more.

