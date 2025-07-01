Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with operatives of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hybrid Forces (HF), have killed eight insurgents of Boko Haram or its splinter group, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.
The insurgents were killed during a battle with the troops on Monday at Manawaji in the Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area.
According to a Facebook post by the Nigerian Army, the joint fighting patrol encountered the terrorists at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and a fierce battle broke out between them.
The troops also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the slain and fleeing terrorists.
The army said there were no casualties on the side of the Nigerian forces or their local allies.
The military noted that the general security situation in the area remains calm but fluid, with continued vigilance and patrols ongoing.
The Nigerian government’s fight against insurgency has lingered for more than two decades with military chiefs describing as an unconventional warfare, a difficult war to fight.
The insurgency has claimed hundreds of lives and led to the displacement of many.
As the military fights with the insurgents, it also tries to convince them to surrender. Both approaches have yielded results, but the war lingers.
