Germany-based Nigerian artist, poet, and sculptor Emmanuel Eni, popularly known as Blackman in European Kitchen, has revealed details of his forthcoming exhibition of his solo exhibition, “From Heaven to Hell.”

The artist’s new art revelation will be exhibited on 23 July 2025 in Bavaria, Germany.

Mr Eni is famous for his previous artworks, “The Boom” Exhibition and “Hope of Love,” which conveyed messages about philosophical love and civilisations. In 2020, Forbes enlisted him as one of the world’s most famous and popular artists.

During an interview about his ”From Heaven to Hell” artwork, Mr Eni, the Blackman in the European Kitchen performer, stated that recent global issues inspired his artwork.

He says, “Wanting heaven on an earth of threat and crisis continues to distract from accepting the trend and facts of our present living. While scrambling for bare existential accolades, humanity is blinded by a syndrome of a simulation of material-glitters, packaged in the world system, a system and order of hideous political machinations, both internal and external, and astral.

“This being said, the current global situation in the past six years, with it’s profoundly moving points of contact with humanity, spanning culture, politics, health, and the fragile positions of all issues in world civilizations, prompts me to create a revelation of intense beauty – a future projection (through my art in this show). The one that can propel our society and the entire world at large towards beauty, purity and progress, as well as towards harmony, peace, coexistence, and existence.”

From Heaven to Hell

The “From heaven to hell” artwork is packed with 16 paintings and 16 sculptures for the exhibition. The artist claimed the new paintings originated from his ‘New Light Paintings’ art, which are universally patented, titled: ‘protection seal’.

Sharing events that lead to exploration of the themes of the artworks, the Germany-based artist said: “After showing the gains and philosophy of our world civilization in my show “The Boom” and in my show in the “Hope of Love” exhibition, the world has remained the same, not changing its mysteries or bending its challenges.

“There was the coronavirus, there were wars, there was a worldwide recession, hardship and dangerous politicians at home and abroad.

“‘From heaven to hell’ exhibition is a display of a revolutionary pattern, developed to catch the genuine nature of beauty and clarity, with an openness which is the true vehicle that will carry our communication through to each other,” he said.

Message

The poet-artist who created the Basic Metric Scale for Art Products, BMSAP, further explained the message the artworks and paintings convey: “Like everywhere, beauty is taken for free. Unlike normal eyes, which only form feelings based on what they see, the artist lives in what they see.

“My message is to take the greater ambition within us to attract sustainable and substantial energy to be able to live satisfactorily and happily,” the Berlin-based artist stated.

Additionally, the brain behind the ‘Death of the Curator’ drama claimed Nigerian culture and values played an integral role in his perspective while he addressed global issues in his exhibition. He said, “Being an African, a Nigerian to be precise, we know our culture and values. This is a stern, ostentatious, though humble way of upbringing.

“No matter the level of wealth or poverty, as any Nigerian, our strength, ambition and perseverance drive us all to achieve what we want and set out to do. I am no different. I can only candidly say that I’m one of the best and relentless ambassadors. This makes me work, act, and express my thoughts and feelings, not caring whose ox is gored,” the painter claimed.

Reacting to questions on his ability to weave varied themes, culture, politics, health, and the fragile positions of world civilisations, in his exhibitions together, the German-based painter addressed his ability to learn about what others prioritise and desire.

Speaking further on the emotions and reactions he hopes to evoke in his audience with the exhibition, the artist said: “I want them to be in ecstasy and fulfilment. I want them to succumb to the radiance and brightness of the picture and to raise their hopes and strength through the sculptures.“

In the context of global issues, the Berlin-based artist noted that he aimed to activate the curiosity of his viewers and audiences while they interpret his artwork. “I want them to engage themselves (not me). They will face each other and ask themselves, ’Is it true?’” he said.

He spoke further on expected takeaways for the audience and viewers at the exhibition: “They have to tread with care while being happy. They must know that their mind has known all from the outset, as nature has impounded this in them. Thirdly, they must show appreciation at every opportunity they see and experience beauty.”

Global talent

The inventor of ‘Light Paintings’ art also explained how global events and trends are reflected in his work, saying, “Corona was a beast. Then came the wars, and then there came the recession and global hardship.

“My new works on show have been created to remedy most of these not-so-bright world events. The beauty of it is healing, and the work’s titles are each individually a sumptuous collection of poems.”

Expressing his confidence in his art’s ability to resonate with viewers about the current global situation, the renowned artist said: “I do not doubt that the newly patented new ‘Lightpaintings’ – art will continue to be a cinema as it has ground-breakingly been since I released it.

“It blows the mind. My iconoclastic sculpture, which has gained a self-explanatory evocation from cradle, has acquired a sleek, sly, timeless impetus. Some come to acquire one but leave with ten,” the art expert said.

He said, “Everyone knows the significance of some parts of the speeches. “From heaven to hell” is only a sound warning of beauty, that the world will not get if it chooses disharmony.

“The best way to send the strongest message is through cajoling, while showing the threatening things that can destroy harmony. The people merrily accepted my new show’s title, as they all found it timely.

“Of course, there are the 9 months of yearly winter with temperatures falling to -17 degrees sometimes. For even the hottest African, that is also a very challenging climate to create,” he explained.

On the themes he plans to work on in future artworks, the painter said: “It will only get better for me as the artist creating them and for the world, my viewers. New themes will come up, and I will treat them in my better understanding and the appraisal of my audience”.

