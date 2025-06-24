The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo Sector Command, has confirmed the death of five people in Tuesday’s multiple crash of seven vehicles at Soka area of the Ibadan-Lagos expressway.
The corps’ spokesperson, Mayowa Odewo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, that the victims consist of a male child, one male and three female adults.
According to him, the three affected articulated trucks, two private cars and two Nissan Micra taxis were seriously damaged due to the impact of the multiple collision.
READ ALSO: Toyota Nigeria’s CEO spends N3 billion on Custodian Investment shares in one week
Mr Odewo noted that a corpse was handed over to the relative with the permission of the police, while the remaining four had been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary.
An anonymous eyewitness said that an articulated truck was attempting to reverse from an abandoned filling station along the expressway when it collided with another articulated truck, moving at its rear.
The witness noted that the impact triggered a pile-up collision with another truck, two private cars and the two taxis.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999