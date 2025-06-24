The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo Sector Command, has confirmed the death of five people in Tuesday’s multiple crash of seven vehicles at Soka area of the Ibadan-Lagos expressway.

The corps’ spokesperson, Mayowa Odewo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, that the victims consist of a male child, one male and three female adults.

According to him, the three affected articulated trucks, two private cars and two Nissan Micra taxis were seriously damaged due to the impact of the multiple collision.

Mr Odewo noted that a corpse was handed over to the relative with the permission of the police, while the remaining four had been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary.

An anonymous eyewitness said that an articulated truck was attempting to reverse from an abandoned filling station along the expressway when it collided with another articulated truck, moving at its rear.

The witness noted that the impact triggered a pile-up collision with another truck, two private cars and the two taxis.

