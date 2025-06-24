The Chief Judge (CJ) of Oyo State, Iyabo Yerima, has granted freedom to 77 inmates of the Abolongo Correctional Facility in Oyo, Oyo State.

The CJ, represented by Ladiran Akintola, another judge of the Oyo State High Court, freed the inmates during a prison visit to the facility on Tuesday.

The inmates, who had separately been awaiting trial, had their cases, largely of capital offences, reviewed before their release.

Some of the inmates were also granted freedom based on their health status, as some of them battled tuberculosis and kidney problems.

Ms Yerima remarked that the prison facilities were overstretched, hence the reason for the decongestion.

According to her, the cases were deserving, hence the decision of the judiciary to exercise its discretion to get the inmates released.

“We hope that the goal of getting this facility decongested would have been achieved at the end of this visit today.

“We will look into it and see how to make the visit on a regular basis,” she said.

The CJ, however, congratulated the released inmates for the uncommon favour they received from God, urging them to show gratitude by not taking the opportunity for granted.

“There is a reason God has intervened for you. Therefore, I want you to turn a new leaf, beginning from now.

“Don’t go back to your way of sin and crime again; rather, engage in a work possible for you and within your capabilities

“May this liberty you have obtained today be for your good.

“Also, go back to God and the people you offended to make peace with them,” Ms Yerima said.

Earlier, the Comptroller of Correction, Oyo State, Dare Opadeji, appreciated the visit, describing it as a long-awaited one by the inmates.

Mr Opadeji appealed to the CJ to make the visit more regular, suggesting monthly or quarterly visits.

(NAN)

