The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its National Chairperson, Shehu Gabam, over allegations of gross financial misconduct and diversion of funds.

The party also suspended its National Auditor, Nnadi Clarkson, and National Youth Leader, Chukwuma Uchechukwu, over the same offence.

SDP spokesperson, Rufus Aiyenigba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, according to Vanguard newspaper.

Mr Aiyenigba said the suspension of the national officers followed a resolution by the party’s national working committee (NWC), which discovered overwhelming evidence against them.

He said Mr Gabam was discovered to have sent an unauthorised financial statement to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The decision followed resolutions made by members of the National Working Committee (NWC), where overwhelming evidences were presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorised financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without any approvals of the NWC.

“This development first came to light when it was discovered that the National Chairman had sent an unauthorised Financial Statement to INEC as demanded from all political parties.

“A summary of the fraudulent account was also published in the Newspapers. When the NWC got to know this, it made a resolution to report the fraudulent abnormalities to law enforcement agencies.

“The action of the NWC to suspend the National Chairman and two members of the NWC involved in the gross financial misconduct will also demonstrate to the general public that the party, generally esteemed by Nigerians as a disciplined party and a credible alternative political platform for national redemption has zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of office,” the statement said.

Mr Aiyenigba also explained that the decision to suspend the officers allows for a thorough investigation, adding that the party’s integrity must always be upheld.

He said an interim investigative panel has been constituted to audit all the party’s financial records and recommend further disciplinary or legal actions.

“The decision to suspend the National Chairman and other implicated NWC members is to allow for a thorough investigation. Our integrity as a political party must be upheld at all times,” the statement read.

“An interim investigative panel has been constituted to audit all financial records and recommend further disciplinary or legal actions,” the statement said.

The spokesperson said the Deputy National Chairperson (North), Sadiq Abubakar, has assumed leadership of the party as acting national chairperson per the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Mr Aiyenigba said the misappropriated funds amount to hundreds of millions of naira, including donations and resources realised from the sales of nomination forms in the 2023 general elections and other funds from the party accounts.

The party said INEC and relevant agencies have been officially informed about the suspension, which takes immediate effect.

SDP is one of the parties the National Opposition Coalition Group led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was considering to be used as the platform to contest in the 2027 election.

On Friday, members of the group applied to INEC to register for a new party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

