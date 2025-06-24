The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised alarm over the global death toll linked to tobacco use, warning that more than seven million people die each year from tobacco-related causes.

This was disclosed in its newly released Global Tobacco Epidemic 2025 report, presented at the World Conference on Tobacco Control in Dublin.

While the report acknowledged progress in curbing tobacco use, it warned that enforcement remains weak in many countries and interference from the tobacco industry continues to threaten decades of gains.

The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said two decades after the adoption of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, countries have made significant strides—but the fight is far from over.

Mr Ghebreyesus noted that science, policy, and political will must come together to confront the challenges still facing global tobacco control efforts.

“20 years since the adoption of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, we have many successes to celebrate, but the tobacco industry continues to evolve and so must we,” he said.

“By uniting science, policy and political will, we can create a world where tobacco no longer claims lives, damages economies or steals futures. Together, we can end the tobacco epidemic.”

MPOWER measures

The report noted that over 6.1 billion people, three-quarters of the world’s population, are now protected by at least one of the six MPOWER measures, up from one billion in 2007.

These measures include monitoring tobacco use, smoke-free legislation, help to quit, warning labels, advertising bans, and increased taxes.

However, WHO said 40 countries still have no MPOWER measure implemented at best-practice level, and more than 30 still allow cigarette sales without mandatory health warnings.

Countries like Brazil, Türkiye, Mauritius and the Netherlands have adopted all six MPOWER measures, while seven others are one step away from full implementation.

Tobacco

Tobacco is a plant product that contains nicotine, a highly addictive chemical. It is commonly consumed through cigarettes, cigars, pipes, and smokeless forms such as snuff and chewing tobacco.

Tobacco use has been linked to several chronic health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, and respiratory illnesses. The WHO classifies tobacco as one of the leading causes of preventable deaths globally.

According to a 2021 report published by PREMIUM TIMES’, nearly 30,000 tobacco-related deaths are recorded annually in the country.

The report, based on findings from the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA), also highlighted that over 3.2 million Nigerians aged 15 and above are active smokers.

The health burden is not limited to smokers alone. The study warned that exposure to second-hand smoke, especially in public spaces, continues to put non-smokers, including children, at significant risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Gaps persist despite progress

Graphic health warnings have emerged as one of the most successful tools for reducing tobacco use.

By 2025, 110 countries have made such warnings mandatory, up from just nine in 2007, covering 62 per cent of the world’s population, according to the WHO.

The health body said 25 countries have also introduced plain packaging.

Despite these gains, WHO noted that 110 countries have not run anti-tobacco media campaigns since 2022.

However, the share of people reached by best-practice awareness campaigns rose from 19 per cent in 2022 to 36 per cent in 2025.

The WHO report also described tobacco taxation as one of the most underused tools, noting that only three countries have raised tobacco taxes to recommended levels since 2022, and 134 countries have failed to make cigarettes less affordable.

It said access to cessation services is also lacking. Only 33 per cent of the global population have access to cost-covered quitting support. Meanwhile, just 68 countries have adopted best-practice bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

Second-hand smoke, Bloomberg’s support

WHO estimated that second-hand smoke kills about 1.3 million people globally each year.

It noted that to date, 79 countries have introduced comprehensive smoke-free laws, covering around one-third of the global population.

It said between 2022 and 2024, countries including Sierra Leone, Indonesia and Malaysia introduced strong indoor smoking bans.

“Increased regulation of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), such as e-cigarettes, was also recorded,” WHO said.

“By 2024, 133 countries had introduced some form of regulation, compared to 122 in 2022. Still, more than 60 countries lack any legal framework for ENDS control.”

The report was released alongside the 2025 Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards for Global Tobacco Control, which recognised countries and non-governmental organisations making progress in reducing tobacco use.

WHO’s global ambassador for noncommunicable diseases, Michael Bloomberg, expressed optimism about global efforts.

Mr Bloomberg said “Since Bloomberg Philanthropies started supporting global tobacco control efforts in 2007, there has been a sea change in the way countries prevent tobacco use, but there is still a long way to go.

“Bloomberg Philanthropies remains fully committed to WHO’s urgent work, and to saving millions more lives together.”

