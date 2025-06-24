The Lagos State Government has released a diversion plan ahead of the repair of the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge which will take 110 days.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Osiyemi said that the repair earlier postponed would begin from June 28 and end on 15 October.

The commissioner said that the repair was expected to be carried out in eight phases on both lanes.

“The first to fourth phases, covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako Bridge inbound Alapere, will commence from Saturday, June 28 and end on Saturday, 16 August (50 days).

“Phases five to eight, covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako inbound Oworoshoki, will be fixed between Saturday, 16 August and Sunday, 5 October (51 days),” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He advised motorists to use alternative routes during the partial closure of the bridge.

“Alternative routes for phase one: Motorists from Iyana Oworo will go through Gbagada to connect Anthony to access Ikorodu Road after which they will have free movement to their desired destinations.

READ ALSO: Lagos unveils digital house numbering system

“One lane will be used near work area (50 metre before and after).

“For alternative routes for phase 2, motorists from Eko Bridge will go through Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Ikorodu Road,” he said.

Mr Osiyemi gave the assurance that officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on ground to minimise inconveniences and manage traffic on the routes.

“Motorists are implored to be patient during the partial bridge closure (50 metre before and after repair site).

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

