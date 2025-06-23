Across Nigeria’s conflict zones — from Zamfara to Kaduna, Taraba to Borno — security forces are being undermined from within. Informants leak plans, armed groups seamlessly blend into communities, and some civilians, driven by kinship, fear, or financial gain, actively support the criminals tormenting them… This kind of betrayal drains morale, derails operations, and leaves soldiers constantly reacting to attacks, instead of preventing them.

The recent brutal attacks on wedding guests in Mangu, Plateau State, and the horrific killings in Yelwata, Benue State, are grim reminders of Nigeria’s escalating security crisis. Yet, beneath the tragic headlines and grim statistics lies an even more insidious problem: the silent complicity of some community members who shield killers, betray their neighbours, and undermine national efforts to restore peace.

In the Mangu attack, a bus conveying men, women, and children to a wedding was ambushed and set ablaze. Survivors, scarred by trauma, recount the belated arrival of soldiers, long after the carnage. Just days earlier, over 200 people, including displaced persons, were slaughtered in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. These victims, already fleeing previous violence, became targets again — this time of a brutal raid allegedly involving both local and foreign non-state actors.

Amidst the national outcry, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, delivered a powerful and essential warning: shielding killers is tantamount to aiding and abetting mass murder. His message cut through the noise — it was direct, urgent, and heartrending. “We received no credible intelligence before the Yelwata attack,” he revealed. “Fake tips misled our troops while real threats were being fed and sheltered by community members.”

This isn’t merely a failure of security; it’s a collapse of trust, and it is costing us lives.

What unfolded in Yelwata is part of a dangerous, recurring pattern.

The task ahead is monumental and cannot be left to the military alone. Traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, civil society groups, and the media all have vital roles to play. Community sensitisation, intelligence sharing, and local peacebuilding initiatives are the backbone of any sustainable solution.

This kind of betrayal drains morale, derails operations, and leaves soldiers constantly reacting to attacks, instead of preventing them. In asymmetric warfare, where combatants hide among civilians, success hinges on one thing: local cooperation. Without it, even the best-equipped forces are doomed to fail.

General Musa was right to emphasise that security cannot rest solely on the shoulders of uniformed personnel. Every Nigerian must be a stakeholder in peacebuilding. Communities are not passive victims; they are either enablers of peace or protectors of chaos.

A Call for Mutual Responsibility

The military and security agencies must earn the trust of communities through professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights. Past abuses must be acknowledged and addressed through systemic reforms, not left to fester as fuel for resentment and rebellion.

Communities, in turn, must abandon the perilous habit of shielding criminals — whether out of loyalty, fear, or prejudice. As the Yelwata killings tragically proved, even refugee camps are not safe when communities protect the enemy.

Another critical concern raised by General Musa is the porosity of Nigeria’s borders. Many attacks, including those in Benue, are carried out by foreign non-state actors who exploit weak border controls to infiltrate the country. These incursions are not mere footnotes — they are existential threats to national sovereignty.

Securing Nigeria’s borders must become a top priority. This is not a political argument; it is a matter of national survival. We need advanced surveillance, increased manpower, better inter-agency collaboration, and robust partnerships with neighbouring countries to stem the flow of weapons, fighters, and terror across our frontiers.

Every Nigerian, whether farmer or herder, student or elder, imam or pastor, has a role to play in safeguarding our future. We must stop harbouring those who destroy us from within. We must rebuild trust. We must stand united.

We must also address the root causes of insecurity: poverty, unemployment, land disputes, weak governance, and historical grievances. A purely military approach will not end this crisis. Only a whole-of-society response can.

The tragedies of Mangu and Yelwata should not fade into memory. They should become turning points. National mourning must transform into national action. As we grieve, we must also resolve — never again.

Every Nigerian, whether farmer or herder, student or elder, imam or pastor, has a role to play in safeguarding our future. We must stop harbouring those who destroy us from within. We must rebuild trust. We must stand united.

General Musa’s warning is a call to conscience: shielding killers is betrayal. But together, with courage and collective will, we can reclaim our peace.

Security is everyone’s business. The time to act is now.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication. He can be reached via: [email protected].

