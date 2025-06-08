A Catholic priest, Daniel Alfa, and nine others have been abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents along the Gwoza-Limankara Road in Borno State.
A friend of Mr Alfa’s family at Pompomari Housing Estate in Maiduguri said the incident happened last Monday.
According to him, one person was killed while attempting to escape the abduction.
Mr Alfa is a project coordinator of a Christian non-governmental organisation.
He was returning from Mubi with two members of the NGO staff in a vehicle when the terrorists ambushed them on the Gwoza-Limankara Road.
The terrorists killed one of the staff on the spot and took the priest and his colleague away.
The seven others were abducted along with Mr Alfa’s team on their way to Gwoza after attending a marriage ceremony in the Madagali area of Adamawa State.
Leadership Newspaper, which reported the incident, said other passengers managed to escape.
The paper said the priest’s family confirmed that the terrorists allowed the priest to speak with them to confirm his abduction. However, there has been no further contact since.
They also said the gunmen had not asked for ransom.
“A senior official of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Borno State has also confirmed the kidnapping and murder of one of the staff,” the paper said.
