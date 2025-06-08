The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has confirmed the death of Godwin Akpakpan, a 300-level student of Computer Science, who was allegedly killed by security officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mr Akpakpan was reportedly apprehended by security operatives during a stop-and-search operation in Port Harcourt.

The incident occurred late on 16 April as the deceased was returning from his brother’s lounge.

An eyewitness familiar with the incident told NAN that while the officers were conducting a search on Mr Akpakpan, an altercation ensued between the security personnel and a group of individuals dressed in military uniform.

The confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, during which Mr Akpakpan was struck by a stray bullet and died at the scene.

The Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations at UNIPORT, Sam Kpenu, confirmed to journalists that the deceased was a registered student at the institution.

He stated that the university received news of the incident with profound shock and had commenced an internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“UNIPORT is also actively engaging with the relevant security authorities to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We anticipate a thorough investigation and expect that appropriate action will be taken to hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

Mr Kpenu urged students and other members of the university community to remain calm and to allow the relevant agencies to carry out their investigations without disruption.

He affirmed the university’s unwavering commitment to the safety, dignity, and welfare of its staff and students, stating that necessary measures would continue to be implemented to uphold the principles.

“We extend our condolences to the Akpakpan family, his friends, and colleagues during this deeply distressing time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Mr Kpenu concluded.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, also confirmed the death of Mr Akpakpan, stating that the command had launched an investigation into the incident.

She told NAN that the fatal shot was not fired by a police officer, but rather by personnel identified as belonging to the military.

However, she declined to reveal the specific security agency involved.

“The Police Command is aware of the incident that resulted in the death of a 300-level student of UNIPORT.

“The command, in collaboration with a sister security agency, has commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the shot was fired by a military personnel,” Ms Iringe-Koko stated.

(NAN)

