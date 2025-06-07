Last year, a friend asked me a question that lingered long after our conversation ended. He had never attended the University of Maiduguri, nor had any personal affiliation with it. He was struck by a recurring pattern he noticed. A surprising number of accomplished Nigerians (intellectuals, civil servants, technocrats, academics, even political leaders) seemed to have passed through that university tucked away in the far northeastern corner of Nigeria. He asked with genuine curiosity why so many remarkable people came from that place. It is a question I have thought about often, and one that deserves a serious answer. I believe the story of the University of Maiduguri is not only about a place of learning. It is also about the architecture of greatness and the slow and deliberate cultivation of excellence in an unlikely setting. In my view, two major factors help explain this legacy.

First, the university inherited greatness. Before the University of Maiduguri existed, there was NECAS, the North East College of Arts and Science. Established as a pre-university institution, NECAS was a beacon of academic seriousness in northern Nigeria. It brought together a constellation of outstanding minds from across Nigeria and beyond. It served as a rigorous preparatory ground for students aspiring to attend the country’s leading universities.

NECAS was more than just a school. It was a crucible. It took young men and women and shaped them with discipline, ambition and intellectual clarity. Many of its alumni went on to thrive in first-generation universities. My own father, who studied at NECAS before attending Ahmadu Bello University, often told me that his years in Zaria were made much easier by the solid academic foundation laid at NECAS. He spoke of NECAS with deep admiration and often recalled the extraordinary caliber of teachers he encountered there. Many of them had international training and taught with passion and excellence. When the University of Maiduguri was created, it absorbed the infrastructure and much of the faculty of NECAS. This was no ordinary beginning. Many universities start from scratch and build from the ground up, but the University of Maiduguri began with a legacy as it inherited not just buildings but also a philosophy of serious learning and a community of dedicated scholars. This foundational advantage gave it intellectual momentum from the outset. It was not a fledgling institution fumbling in the dark. It was a continuation of something already excellent.

Second, the university was deliberately built to be great, thanks in large part to Professor Jibril Aminu. It is impossible to speak about the golden years of the University of Maiduguri without invoking the name of Professor Jibril Aminu. During his tenure as Vice Chancellor, he transformed the university into a national and even international academic destination. His leadership was not about prestige or titles but about substance. He had a vision that a university in the Northeast could rival the very best in the country and attract global talent. And he worked to make it so. Professor Aminu actively sought out top scholars from around the world and invited them to Maiduguri to teach and conduct research. He brought intellectual energy and cosmopolitanism into the heart of Borno State. One of those scholars was the late Professor M.R. Islam, a Bangladeshi geologist with a Ph.D. from the University of Manchester who came to Maiduguri and stayed until his death in 2007. I remember being taught by him. His lectures were inspiring and his admiration for Professor Aminu was unmistakable. He often spoke of how he had been recruited by Professor Aminu’s outreach and how proud he felt to have contributed to the university’s mission.

But Professor Aminu did not just change the faculty list. He changed how Nigerians saw the university. He gave it credibility. He gave it allure. One of my mentors, a senior figure who served in top government positions, once told me something that suggests just how powerful Professor Aminu’s impact was. He said there was a time in Nigeria when the elite made a point of sending their children to the University of Maiduguri. Not because they had to, but because they wanted to. The university had become a symbol of quality, integrity and excellence because it bore the mark of Professor Aminu. To them, his involvement was enough. If Professor Aminu was there, they believed, the institution had to be excellent.

What is most striking is that despite all his later accomplishments, he became Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum Resources and served as a senator, Professor Aminu always regarded his time as Vice Chancellor as the most fulfilling. In one interview, he said it was the happiest role of his life. Even after he left to serve the nation in other capacities, his name remained on the university’s academic register with a telling note: “Professor on Leave of Absence.” It was a symbolic gesture and a profound one too. He never really left. His spirit, vision and legacy stayed behind at the University of Maiduguri.

As someone who studied at the University of Maiduguri years after Professor Aminu's tenure, I can attest to the enduring effects of his leadership. Many of the lecturers he brought in were still there, still teaching with passion and excellence. The culture of the university was one that respected knowledge, rewarded hard work and demanded intellectual seriousness. We felt it even if we did not fully understand its origins at the time.

As we mourn the passing of Professor Jibril Aminu, we must also reflect on the broader meaning of his life. He was an excellent scholar and bureaucrat. He was a builder of institutions. He was a man who understood that the true power of education lies in the people it produces and the lives it shapes. The University of Maiduguri, as it stands today, remains a testament to his vision. It is more than bricks and mortar. It is a living monument to the idea that greatness can be nurtured anywhere if the leadership is right and the foundation is sound. May Professor Jibril Aminu’s soul rest in perfect peace. And may the University of Maiduguri live forever.

