The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Sunday, alerted farmers, herders and residents to steer clear of its area of its forthcoming ‘Range Classification Exercise’.
The academy’s spokesperson, Mohammad Maidawa, made the announcement in a statement issued in Kaduna.
Mr Maidawa, an army major, said, “NDA wishes to inform the public, particularly farmers, herders, and residents of surrounding and adjoining settlements, about the upcoming ‘Range Classification Exercise’ scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday.”
He said the exercise was an essential training activity aimed at exposing the cadets of Direct Short Service Course 33 and Branch Commission 2/2025 Nigerian Air Force to live firing scenarios.
“This exercise is crucial for enhancing the firing skills and overall operational readiness of the cadets.
“In light of the nature of the activities involved, the NDA strongly advises all individuals, especially those engaged in agricultural and pastoral activities, to keep away from the Open Range Area during the specified dates.
“We kindly request that all locals refrain from entering this area to ensure their safety and to allow the cadets to conduct their training without interruptions,” he said.
Mr Maidawa reminded the community that trespassing into the open range area during the exercise period was strictly prohibited.
He added that the NDA had taken safety of both the cadets and the local populace very seriously and appreciated the cooperation of everyone in adhering to this important notice.
“The NDA remains committed to maintaining open lines of communication with the public and values the support of the local community in our training endeavors,” Mr Maidawa said.
(NAN)
