The French embassy in Abuja on Monday shed more light on its 1m euros (N1.8 billion) grant for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria, providing a list of beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 19 CSOs, drawn from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, are listed.

The grant is to be deployed to drive grassroots development in the country.

The donation was announced in Abuja on Friday.

Tagged the French Embassy Fund for Civil Society Organisation (FEF-OSC), the initiative is now in its sixth year.

Among the CSOs listed are Against All Odds Foundation and Grassroot Researchers Association based in Adamawa; Girl Child Values Support Initiative and Youth and Adolescent Health Initiative and Counselling in Bauchi State.

Also on the list are The Centre for Redefining Alternative Civic Engagement for Africa (RACE Africa) in Benue; Economic and Social Empowerment of Rural Communities (Enugu State); and Empower to Thrive Development Initiative (FCT).

Circuit Pointe (Imo), Anti-Sexual Violence Lead Support Initiative (Kaduna State), Bridge Connect Africa Initiative (Kano State), and Protect the Child Foundation (Kogi) are also listed.

The list includes HopeSalive Initiative for Africa-HAI and Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development (Lagos State); as well as Olive Rights to Health Initiative (Nasarawa State).

Also listed are Community Health Initiative for Youth in Nigeria and RippleAfrica Trust Foundation (Niger).

The rest are Committed Soul Women Health Advocacy Africa Initiative (Oyo State) and Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre and Protection Without Borders League (Zamfara).

According to Bertrand de Seissan, the political counsellor at the French embassy, the initiative will provide targeted financial and technical support to empower the organisations to tackle pressing challenges.

These challenges, he said, include gender inequality, economic vulnerability and community resilience.

He said this year’s edition was conducted through a competitive process aimed at implementing high-impact projects across diverse communities.

