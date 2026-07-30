The Ondo State Government has commenced the demolition of buildings and other structures erected on waterways and government setbacks in Akure, the state capital, as it steps up efforts to prevent flooding and enforce physical planning laws.

A statement signed by Williams Oni, the Director of Information of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, stated that the exercise, which started along Oyemekun Road, a metropolitan artery in capital city, forms part of a wider campaign by the state government to remove developments obstructing natural drainage channels.

He stated that the operation is intended to reduce the risk of flooding and erosion during the rainy season while addressing violations of urban planning regulations that have contributed to indiscriminate development in parts of the state capital.

The demolition was jointly carried out by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical and Ecological Control.

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Speaking during the exercise, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Sunday Olajide, warned developers and property owners against erecting buildings on waterways or within government setbacks without approval.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry’s Building Control Unit, Abimbola Tofowomo, the commissioner said the government would continue enforcing planning regulations to promote orderly urban development.

He said the ministry had intensified monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure compliance with approved building plans, warning that structures found to contravene planning laws could attract sanctions, including demolition.

“The government will not compromise on physical planning regulations. Any structure erected in violation of approved standards or located on government setbacks and waterways will face appropriate enforcement measures,” he said.

Drainage expansion planned

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical and Ecological Control, Elisha Ebijimi, said the affected property owners had been served notices before the demolition exercise commenced.

According to him, the operation would pave the way for the expansion of blocked waterways and the construction of concrete retaining walls to improve drainage and control erosion.

Mr Ebijimi alleged that officials discovered deliberate attempts to obstruct drainage channels during inspections, saying some openings designed to allow water flow had been blocked, causing water to accumulate beneath sections of the road.

He said government engineers subsequently removed part of the asphalt to drain the trapped water and assess the condition of the underlying layers.

Displaying a sample of the asphalt removed from the site, Mr Ebijimi rejected suggestions of poor construction quality, insisting that the material exceeded the required engineering specification.

“The approved thickness is 100 millimetres, but what we measured here is between 120 and 125 millimetres,” he said.

He added that drainage improvement works at the location are expected to be completed within two weeks before similar enforcement exercises are extended to other parts of Akure and later to Ondo town.

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