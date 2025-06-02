Over 2,000 Nigerian intending pilgrims will not participate in the 2025 Hajj due to the failure of the Saudi authorities to reopen the visa portal for registration.

The Commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, the Commission’s spokesperson said it unsuccessfully tried to get the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to consider reopening the visa portal even for an hour.

She said that following the portal’s closure, 2,717 Nigerians would not participate in the holy exercise.

“From the beginning of Hajj registration to date, NAHCON facilitated extension of deadlines four times, beginning with Hajj fare remittance to visa issuance. Yet, despite several warnings signalling end of visa issuance by 19 April, 2025, with its attendant consequences, some intending pilgrims came late with their Hajj payments.

“Out of consideration following numerous requests for the Commission to continue accepting Hajj fares, NAHCON formally requested an extension of visa processing, which was graciously approved. However, further access to visa issuance was blocked since May 19, 2025.

“The one-month extension from 19th April had provided much-needed relief for some State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards that were still accepting late payments as well as Tour Operators who were still finalising travel and accommodation plans for their clients.

“Hence, the visa suspension affected 2 717 late registration pilgrims from both sides. By the time of visa blockage, 13,217 visas were granted to Tour Operator Companies out of 14,158 registered pilgrims, indicating strong participation from the private Hajj sector,” Mrs Usara said.

The Commission consoled those affected by the visa closure and urged them to have faith, knowing that Hajj is an answer to Allah’s call.

She also advised that all intending pilgrims should always plan to avoid disappointments.

Avoid Unauthorised Engagements: NAHCON Warns

Despite these gains, information has reached NAHCON that certain operators are engaging third parties for premium Tent A+ services outside the Commission’s prior arrangements. Hence, NAHCON emphasises that it recognises only Rawaf Mina Company as the sole authorised provider for Tent A+ services during the 2025 Hajj. Therefore, NAHCON will not be held responsible for consequences of any arrangements made outside of this recognised channel. Tour operators are therefore strongly urged not to engage in dealings that could compromise the welfare of their pilgrims or violate Saudi regulations.

NAHCON is urging all stakeholders to align their operations with officially endorsed guidelines. The Commission continues to engage relevant Saudi authorities to safeguard the interests of Nigerian pilgrims and ensure that both private and public sector operators deliver services that meet international standards.

Fatima Sanda Usara,

Assistant Director, Information and Publication

